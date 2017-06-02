11 Cool Mobile Apps, Are You Part of the Small Business Revolution and More

Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- The many advantages of the cloud
- 11 cool mobile apps for entrepreneurs
- Turn customer complaints into business benefits
- Should you Airbnb your next business trip?
HR
- How to retain your best hourly workers
- 5 ways to empower your retail employees
- Is your family-owned business driving employees away?
Inspiring Success Stories
- The small business revolution has already begun
Marketing
- Why local SEO matters—more than ever
- Timing is everything when it comes to marketing
- 5 tips that will improve your online reviews
Sales
- 5 simple steps that will turn your employees into selling machines
Startup
- 5 startup mistakes that can derail your business
Tech
For Dental Offices
- How office managers can become dental marketing experts