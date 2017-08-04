3 Qualifications to Look for When Hiring for Your Small Business

By Brooke Chaplan

Hiring for a small business is a daunting and costly task for a small business that is in its growth process. Each new hire will have a tremendous impact on the company hence the need to look at the smallest detail from the applicants. Hiring involves training and recruiting new employees, but small businesses may not have enough resources to keep doing it frequently. NFIB statistics show that 80% of the small businesses have few or no qualified applicants for their open positions. Below are some of the three most important qualifications to look for while hiring for a small business:

Goals

Look for an employee whose aims and dreams are in line with those of the company. An ambitious employee does not need pushing around for them to perform. Some questions like “where do you see yourself in five years?” and “why do you want to work here?” help in determining the ambition and the long-term goals of the applicant. Additionally, the employers get to know whether the business will be a stepping-stone or a final destination for their potential hires.

Education

Any MBA holder poses as a perfect match for your business. They understand the strategies, policies, strategies, tactics and ethics in the business world better than any other applicant with a lower education level does. They have well-formulated goals and visions that are mostly in line with those of the business. There is a high probability they had thought about the job description before making an application, so they are there to stay. An MBA holder has a sharp and focused outlook when it comes to helping the business grow. If you’re not familiar with what an MBA holder has to offer, find more information here.

Experience

The applicants should hold the right qualifications and certification for the open positions. The certification shows that they have the right professional training required to perform their duties. The business owner should look for potential hires that have previous relevant experiences, which is instrumental to the growth of business. However, employers should not settle for someone just because they have a great experience but instead look for other intangible characteristics such as motivation and drive

The hiring process is crucial to every business since it determines the growth level of a business. Business owners should maintain higher hiring criteria regardless of the type of workers that they are looking for to maximize on the ability of the business to grow. Hiring the best applicants helps the business owner to build a team that will be brilliant for business growth.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most her time hiking, biking and gardening. For more information contact Brooke via Twitter @BrookeChaplan.