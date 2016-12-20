3 Ways to Make Email Marketing Work for You

By Rieva Lesonsky

For small business owners, email offers many selling points as a marketing method. It’s easy, it’s affordable and most of all, it works. Think about it: How often do you check your email? If you’re like most of us, the answer is “a lot.” The Inbox Report 2016 by Fluent LLC says more than four out of five U.S. consumers check their email at least once a day. Two in three check email more than once a day. And 22 percent get alerts so they can check emails as soon as they arrive.

One reason emails get attention is that about two-thirds (63 percent) of consumers have only one email address. That means your marketing emails stand a good chance of getting to customers’ primary email inbox.

After getting an email from a business, 42 percent of consumers say they are likely to visit the company website; 38 percent are likely to make a purchase. Nearly half (47 percent) of consumers have bought something online after getting an email; 45 percent have bought something in a physical store and 38 percent have made mobile purchases.

Of those who actually click on a link in an email, just one in five takes no further action. In other words, emails spark action!

If you want your emails to really spur sales, however, try targeting the 18- to 29-year-old demographic. The study finds this age group is the most likely to make a purchase as a result of an email message. They’re also less likely to say they get too many emails and less likely to unsubscribe from mailing lists.

Today, 67 percent of Americans say their smartphone is the dominant device they use to check their messages—far above the next most popular device, laptops. Those who typically use smartphones to check email also check it more often than people who check on a desktop or laptop.

But all is not well in email marketing land. Just 15 percent of consumers surveyed say the emails they get from businesses are useful, and 56 percent say they get too many marketing emails. As a result, half of respondents say they rarely or never open marketing emails.

How frequently do they want to get emails? About two-thirds of respondents say the ideal frequency of marketing emails is one per month. This makes a monthly email newsletter a good vehicle for getting customers’ attention without annoying them to the point that they unsubscribe. For best results with an email newsletter, try the following tips: