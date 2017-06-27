4 Ways to Be More Productive at Work

Do you wish you could be more productive? You’re not the only one. Small business owners are working long hours—but with little to show for it, a new survey from The Alternative Board reveals. A whopping 84 percent of entrepreneurs in the poll work over 40 hours a week. What’s more, one in 10 feel “continuously overwhelmed” by their workload.

I’m actually impressed that 90 percent of business owners don’t feel continuously overwhelmed, especially considering that the average business owner in the survey reports having only 1.5 hours of uninterrupted, highly productive time per day. (Sounds about right!)

What’s Eating Up Your Productivity?

Parkinson’s Law (“Work expands to fill the time available”) isn’t the only thing keeping business owners from peak productivity. Here’s what survey respondents say are the biggest culprits:

Poor time management: 35 percent. No matter how much time you have available to get things done, if you don’t use it wisely, you won’t accomplish your goals.

No matter how much time you have available to get things done, if you don’t use it wisely, you won’t accomplish your goals. Poor communication: 25 percent. Do you spend a lot of time waiting for answers to questions from clients, prospects, vendors or your staff? Thinking things through and communicating clearly enhances productivity. For example, before assigning a new project to an employee, make sure they have all the information they need to get started. Before starting to invoice a vendor, gather the relevant details.

Do you spend a lot of time waiting for answers to questions from clients, prospects, vendors or your staff? Thinking things through and communicating clearly enhances productivity. For example, before assigning a new project to an employee, make sure they have all the information they need to get started. Before starting to invoice a vendor, gather the relevant details. Personal problems: 18 percent . We all face personal issues from time to time. Unfortunately, if your time management skills are weak at the best of times, personal challenges can really put you behind the eight-ball. Aim to build some open time into your schedule each day; that way, you’ll be able to handle last-minute business and personal emergencies without falling hopelessly behind.

. We all face personal issues from time to time. Unfortunately, if your time management skills are weak at the best of times, personal challenges can really put you behind the eight-ball. Aim to build some open time into your schedule each day; that way, you’ll be able to handle last-minute business and personal emergencies without falling hopelessly behind. Technology distractions: 16 percent. Smartphones, tablets, texting and communication app are a double-edged sword. They make it possible for us to work from anywhere and communicate instantly. However, they also put the entire Internet in our pockets, tempting us with endless distractions. (How many times have you gone on Twitter or Facebook to update your business account and gotten sucked in?) In addition, responding to multiple notifications, alerts and emails on umpteen different devices all day long can eat up time and drain your brainpower.

What’s the biggest time-suck for small business owners in the survey? It probably won’t surprise you, but the majority says email eats up most of their time — although only a measly 9 percent say email is the most important use of their time. Also on the list of top time-wasters: in-person meetings and conference calls/videoconferences. Just 4 percent of business owners say those meetings are always productive.

How to Be More Productive

Increasing your productivity may be easier said than done — but it is doable. Here are four ideas to help you be more productive: