5 Benefits of Strong Goals

5 Things that Strong Goals Bring You

By Major General Michael J. Diamond

As a small business owner, one of the biggest game changers we have seen is that of getting better organized and aligned. Many fall into a trap of what we call operational haze by working hard at it every day and just making money. Sometimes the profits mask numerous operational issues that if corrected would yield significantly greater returns.

One of the most missed of the game changing elements is that of developing and using strong, realistic, measurable and attainable goals or objectives. We find this to be one area that small business owners either do not have or do not have right.

First, goals are a key component in an organization’s key driver set that creates the strategic azimuth for the entire team to work toward. In simplistic terms, the three components of the key drivers are mission, vision, and goals or objectives. The mission is what you get up every day to accomplish. The vision is what you eventually want to become. The goals are the specific items that you HAVE TO DO to accomplish your mission and become as your vision. You can readily see the importance of having goals right.

We will look at 5 reasons strong goals can make a difference:

Help support and reinforce the strategic direction of the organization. The leaders of the organization MUST get the three components of the key driver set right for organizations to be all that they can be. Goals are what provide the glue that holds Strategic Plans together and make them successful.

Whether you have a small team of 5-15 or a 15 million dollar thriving small business, goals are the bridge that links each of the individuals to the strategic direction of the organization. Having an organization that is linked, synced and integrated from individual to the key drivers is monumental. It also separates you from the wannabes that call themselves competitors.

Major General Michael J. Diamond, US Army (retired) served a combined 35 years on active duty and in the Reserves.

