5 Customer Service Lessons Every Business Needs to Learn

By Rieva Lesonsky

Your small business’s customer service could be driving customers away. How can you know if you’re delivering the level of service customers expect? Microsoft’s 2016 State of Global Customer Service Report surveyed consumers to see what they want, what they get and what they don’t get from customer service. Here’s what they said—and five takeaways for your business.

What makes a good customer service experience? Customers want to get their problems resolved easily and to deal with representatives who know what they’re doing. Specifically, when asked what is the most important element of a satisfying customer service experience, they say:

Not having to repeat myself/not being passed to another agent – 32 percent

Friendly, knowledgeable customer service agent – 28 percent

Resolving a problem on the first contact – 24 percent

What makes customers unhappy with a customer service experience? When asked what is the most frustrating aspect of a poor customer service experience, respondents say:

Not being able to reach a live person for support – 36 percent

A customer service agent not having the knowledge or ability to resolve my issue – 25 percent

Not being able to resolve my issue or find information I need online – 20 percent

Having to repeat or provide my information to the agent(s) – 18 percent

The older consumers are, the more frustrated they find it when they can’t reach a live person to help them. Thirty-eight percent of those over age 55 say this is frustrating, compared to just 23 percent of those aged 18-34. Younger consumers, in contrast, are more interested in finding information and answers online; 35 percent say the most frustrating aspect of a poor customer service experience is not being able to resolve the issue or find info they need online.

What channels do people prefer to use to get help? Most people in the use a variety of channels depending on their needs. In general, the phone is the preferred way to get help, followed by email and then live chat. However, there are some important age differences. For example, email is the most popular way to get customer service assistance for those aged 18 to 34, while phone is the second most popular channel. For those aged 35 to 55, it’s reversed: They use the phone most often and email is the second most popular channel. However, don’t assume that older consumers don’t use digital channels to get help. Even among those aged 55 and up, almost half (46 percent) go online for customer service.

What lessons can you learn? Here are five: