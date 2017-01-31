7 Reasons Behind Employee Productivity Drops

By Chloe Taylor

Productivity dips happen even to the most conscientious of employees, but unless the reasons for underperformance are identified and eliminated promptly, a one-time drop can easily turn into a chronic problem – and once it does, it can wreak havoc on long-term business results. For this reason, managers need to be aware of most common causes of productivity dives and have efficient strategies to counter them in their bag of tricks. Here are seven most common culprits for employee performance slumps to help you identify a potential deal breaker in the making and take care of it right away in order to keep your business braced against underperformance.

1. Workplace Design Issues

It’s a well-known fact that workplace design impacts employee engagement and output, but this point is often overlooked by managers struggling to nudge staff performance upwards. For this reason, companies looking to ensure long-term employee well-being and productivity should invest a part of the budget in ergonomic furniture and first-rate workplace equipment, and they should also update the office regularly to avoid at-work cognitive function dips over functional or aesthetic workplace shortcomings.

2. Office Safety in Jeopardy

At-work safety isn’t just critical for employee well-being: it also impacts long-term productivity, comfort, and engagement. To ensure the workplace is compliant with relevant safety standards, a part of the funds should be invested in first-rate office utilities and features. For instance, cash spent on a premium-grade commercial air purifier will be an investment in improved air quality, whereas the upgrade from standard to sustainable office materials may help slice absenteeism and boost performance through reduced air pollution and higher-quality work environment.

3. Delegation Gone Haywire

Delegation is another vital aspect of the workflow that can make or break the business output. If handled with care, delegation of authority can significantly speed up the work pace and help key players in the corporate hierarchy stay on top of the workload even in peak business seasons. To ensure sustainable business growth, managers should delegate responsibility properly, as this will boost employees’ efficiency, efficacy, and sense of empowerment in the long haul.

4. Communication Glitches

Communication is one of the pillars of business success, and poor quality of internal exchange or lack of it in critical moments of the workflow can shatter corporate results in a blink. For staff to remain productive and engaged, each employee needs their views to be heard and appreciated, as this will keep them motivated and enthusiastic about their work in the company. A study by Dale Carnegie found that businesses with engaged staff outperform their competition by up to 202%, which is why managers who want to keep their employees up for business challenges should encourage active communication and listen to their team.

5. Praise and Bonuses MIA

Pay isn’t be the only factor in work satisfaction and employee engagement, but bonuses, raises, and other financial incentives can help patch up an odd gap in business performance. In addition to monetary motivators, promotions, acknowledgments, and other tokens of appreciation can help bolster employee engagement and maintain or improve performance in times of workload or workplace stress hikes.

6. Supervision Running Low

When the supervisor’s away, employees’ focus can easily slide from work tasks to gossip, fun, or private matters. That’s why companies looking to maintain or boost productivity should address supervision with special care, and allow supervisory bodies to use resources at hand to optimize micro-management and work pace. Still, supervision shouldn’t be kept too tight as it can result in work motivation nosedives or staff resistance, both of which can lead to underperformance.

7. When Fair Play Falls Short

Mobbing is all too real a workplace problem that can slay employees’ motivation within weeks, and managers who want to keep the staff satisfied and enthusiastic about the company’s vision, results, and its future need to ensure fair play in the office. A negative workplace vibe stemming from bullying, discrimination, harassment, or other types of behavior contrary to business ethics can take a toll in the form of loss of work motivation among productive team members, reduced daily outputs, or even resignations.

Employees are the heart and soul of every company, and managers who want their business to rise to the top industry tiers and stay there in the years to come need to make sure their team is happy and motivated. Don’t let your employees take their eyes off the corporate ball: watch out for early signs of productivity drops, identify reasons behind them, and take the steps to counter them as soon as possible. After all, if you want the staff to care about the company’s future, you need to show them the company cares about them at least as much.

Chloe Taylor is a young blogger and a huge fan of social media. She enjoys learning and writing about design, business, psychology and productivity related topics. Her biggest dream is to travel the whole world and take stunning photographs of beautiful places. You can find Chloe on FB and Twitter.