7 Things Employers Must Know About Generation Z

Remember Generation X? They never got as much attention as the baby boomers—and now, the same thing may be happening to Generation Z, the generation behind the millennials. With Generation Z starting to enter the work force, however, it’s important for small business owners to know how to manage this demographic.

Generational expert David Stillman can help. Coauthor of Gen Z at Work, Stillman defines Generation Z as born in 1995 and later. (I put them at 2001 and later; however, people born between 1995-2001 may have characteristics of both millennials and Generation Z). What do you need to understand about them to get the most from them as employees?

Stillman says the main thing to know about Gen Z is that they’re not like the millennials. Here are seven more of Stillman’s tips: