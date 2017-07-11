Advantages of Debt Settlement for Your Small Business

By Charlie Brown

Debt could be sinking a small business. Even though, it is quite common for both small and big businesses to take loans for purchasing equipment and other assets for the company, in case you see that your assets are not producing adequate income for keeping up with the loan payments, try an effective strategy to make your business debt far more manageable. You may consider debt settlement to get rid of overwhelming business debts. Here are some benefits of debt settlement for you to see if it works out for your business debt situation.

Some Debt Settlement Advantages

Debt settlement is all about negotiating with your creditors so that they forgive a large portion of the amount you owe. Credit card companies often opt for debt settlement to recover some of the outstanding debt when they realize that they would be losing the entire amount if the borrower files for bankruptcy. You could negotiate smartly and get anywhere from 30% to 70% of the total outstanding debt. You could still get a higher percentage excused provided the creditor is convinced that you are heading towards bankruptcy or you would let the debt go unpaid as you cannot afford to make the payments.

Avoid Bankruptcy

People are often compelled to choose business debt settlement when they are neck deep in business debts and heading towards bankruptcy. Bankruptcy would ruin your life forever as the entry would be remaining on your credit profile or report for a decade. You would encounter issues if you are looking for fresh loans after bankruptcy. Creditors would be asking if you had filed for bankruptcy. If you deny opting for a bankruptcy, once you are caught you would be charged for being a fraud and you would lose your job if you do not tell them the truth. Debt settlement is the best way of getting rid of your debt without filing for bankruptcy and encountering negative consequences associated with bankruptcy. Your credit report would be showing debt settlement entry for only 7 years. There would be no public record or evidence after these 7 years that you had ever settled your accounts before.

Major Relief from Overpowering Debts

Your aim is to pay your creditors only a small portion of your existing debt via debt settlement. Do not allow your credit card debt to get accumulated hoping to settle it. You must opt for debt settlement when you are legitimately going through a major trouble in paying back whatever amount you still owe to your creditors. Once your negotiations are over and you have paid your settlement, remember you are free from the burden of debts. Debt settlement would involve relatively less time and lower cost as compared to following a classic repayment schedule.

Speedy Repayment of Your Debts

You would ideally be taking two to almost four years to repay your debts if you get a good debt settlement plan. This involves much less time than you would have required paying back your debts in the normal process other than debt settlement.

Debt settlement may not be easy as creditors may not agree to your settlement terms, and then your credit is bound to suffer. As with all kinds of debt solutions, you must necessarily weigh the advantages of debt settlement plan and keep trying to convince the financial institution until they accept your offer.

