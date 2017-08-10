What is Aggressive Advertising and How it Backfires

By Maria Estrada

Advertising is one of the most important aspects of every business model. From small scale industries like local online shopping sites to large-scale businesses like international shipping companies, its marketing holds a significant chunk of the reasons behind its progress and profit.

True enough, it is not that easy to capture the attention of the public as well as to cater its demands. However, there are a bunch of effective advertising techniques that the vast business industry uses today. Anyone can also follow and apply these techniques to their own to achieve their business’s desired growth and development.

The primary goals of effective advertising are to be able to assure its audience with a high quality of available products and reliable quality of support and services offered. With this, it becomes simple enough to achieve the central purpose of advertising which is to get the attention of the public, more particularly its potential customers.

Different companies and businesses implement different advertising methods and styles which they believe to help them reach their target audience and prospects. However, there are some businesses which are intense in giving their all in generating their ads.

Believe it or not, some commit mistakes of making the complete opposite of its advertising goals. Instead of attracting attention, these ads get pushed away by its audience due to its dynamic characteristics.

What is Aggressive Advertising?

Often referred to as bold advertising, these ads seem to scare the public most of the time. These ads use tactics that are too pushy to take. With its excessive characteristic of driving the customers to check out their product, these ads contain very bright colors and huge bold letters that are trying to get the attention of the people. But most of the time, they only end up being unpleasant to the viewer’s eyes.

There are also some of the ads that seem to threaten the customers if they don’t avail any of their services or buy their products.

Almost every one of us has experienced sudden pop-ups with brightly colored graphics and large images of an individual product whenever we surf online and decide to click on a particular page.

Most of the time, we tend to ignore it and move on with whatever we are currently doing. It is just one of the many examples of aggressive ads today. Below is a list of more examples of these advertising which you surely recognize.

So, gone are the days where marketers use traditional approach and print business cards, flyers and brochures to promote their products.

Examples of Aggressive Advertising That Most Businesses Make

Pop up ads with obscene images

Mobile applications with ad density of 30% or more

Pop up ads that require a minimum amount of time before it vanish

Multiple auto-playing short videos with sounds

Full-screen ads that survey before it vanish

Large ads that stick wherever web page you go

Prestitial ads that won’t disappear until countdown

Charity ads that end up extorting people

Ad banners which cover the main content of your desired webpage

Ads weaved into the surrounding sides of main content

Scaring your Customers

Have you ever tried receiving a bunch of emails containing promotional videos and other ads from the same sender in just small lapses of time? What about a phone call from an unknown number which starts telling you about their product and begins consuming all your time explaining why you should avail their services offered right now?

Without a doubt, it will scare you. Nobody wants to purchase a product which they have not seen in person and most especially from an unknown stranger. A wise customer doesn’t entertain these ads because of the lack of reliability. But even the most gullible customer will usually get frightened by this.

Free Advertisement

There are also businesses with commercial brands that make use of ads which display some subtle competition with the other companies by making a comparison and contrast episode of their products and their competing brands. By doing this, it is closely similar to giving your rival company a free advertisement or cheap business cards and brochures for their products.

When customers feel the pushy influence done by this tactic, they may change their mind and opt to choose the other brands which offer the same goods and services just like you do. They may feel a warm approach in the other brand’s ads and more likely think that it is the best suited for them instead of originally choosing your brand name in the first place.

Lawyer Up

A recent report says that the Federal Trade Commission and the American Association of Advertising are now on the look-out for advertisements which use dishonest and other sneaky tactics that will cause extortion, fabricating products or any other form of deceit to their customers.

Internet spamming or flooding of notifications to customers about the product with the goal to push the sales up can develop to legal actions by the affected customers.

Takeaway

Whether your business has the top desire to reach its maximum sales within a short span of time or develop a much famous brand faster more than your competitors, it’s always imperative to consider the customers and potential buyers. Your client satisfaction must always be kept in mind for they are the key to reaching your target sales and overall development in the vast business industry.

