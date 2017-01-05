9 Tips to Create an Amazing Explainer Video

By Ravi Kumarr Gupta

If you’re thinking about creating an explainer video for your business’ product or service, then you’re on the road to driving more sales. Perhaps you can use a Spiel explainer on your website to pitch your product or service to your customers. Ideally, your video should be around 60-90 seconds. Spiel explainers are a great way to engage potential customers and familiarize them with your business. Because an explainer video may the first thing your visitors experience on your homepage, it is very important to nail it the first time. Done correctly, they can save you time and money, so here are 9 tips to help you to create an explainer video that is bound to give you the boost that you’re looking for your business.

1. Have the right script

The most successful explainer videos come across as well-organized, planned and cohesive, and this can be achieved by having a well written script. Your video’s script is the foundation upon which everything else is built. Typically, it’s best to have an “outsider” write the script, since they would be able to view your company with a fresh pair of eyes and explain it in a way that anyone can understand. Professional video companies would usually have you fill out a creative brief first, which is meant to help you to think about your business at a high level and makes you define what really matters. Make sure you go through a similar exercise before you get started. Some typical example questions include:

Who is your target audience?

What tone would you like to video to use, etc.

Once you finish this brainstorming process, you can then begin writing a script. Use your creative brief to help you to stay focused and on track.

2. Use a professional voice

Have you ever watched a video with poor audio? As a viewer, you begin to wonder why the creator ever bothered in the first place. Aside from that, even though the audio might be ok, if your video doesn’t have a professional tone or voice to it, you could ruin your chances of keeping the attention of your audience. Therefore, it is fundamental to invest in professional talent. There are a lot of options out there, but sites such as Voices.com and AmazingVoice.com are good places to start.

3. Don’t over-do your visuals

Yes, professional-looking visuals are important, however, they are not as important as you might think. Simple visual effects can be just as, if not more effective than wild and crazy ones, because too much detail can actually distract from the message you are trying to project to your audience. Remember to use visuals in a way that will help illustrate the story and reinforce the voiceover.

4. Use music to set the tone

You’d be surprise about the effect songs can have on people. Music can evoke all types of emotions, create nostalgia and even hope for the future. Just like your favorite TV ad, use music to set the tone and pace of your explainer video. For just $100 or less, you can search for tunes to fit your video’s mood on sites such as AudioJungle.net and PremiumBeat.com

5. Keep it short and to the point

The fact is, the longer your video is, the less people will pay attention to it. When delivering your business’ spiel, you must try to keep yourself from telling everything about your product. Be very concise in your script and stick to the point. Is your product meant to solve the consumer’s problem? Then be sure to get that message across. The typical rule of thumb in the industry is 150 words per minute. You may be able to read faster than that; but remember, you need breathing room and time for the message to sink in. Don’t try to get every single detail about your business in the explainer video. Instead, use it to “hook” people and get them interested in taking the next step.

6. Keep it simple

In order for you to be able to keep your video short, you need to keep it simple. Good explainer videos focus on 4 simple things:

Identifying the problem – Address the pain your customers are having (0:00-0:20 seconds)

Offering the solution – Introduce your product or service as the answer (0:20-0:25 seconds)

Explaining how it works – Briefly describe how it works or how to get started (0:25-0:50 seconds)

Giving a call to action – Tell your viewers what to do next (0:50-0:60 seconds)

7. Explain the benefits, not the features

It’s easy to get carried away and want to show off as many features as possible for your product or service, whether it’s 100GB of storage,a 60” HD screen, etc. But all of that information isn’t as important as you think it might be. To your customers, it’s the benefits that matters most. So, instead of blabbering on about technical gibberish, explain to your customers in simple terms how your product or service is going to make their lives better.

8. Have fun

Never forget that people love to be entertained. It doesn’t matter who’s watching – corporate executives, students or stay-at-home moms, it can pay off to add something a little fun and humorous to your video. When you develop a video that resonates with your audience, one that makes them smile or laugh, you can help your audience to connect with your brand in a way that a website won’t be able to.

9. Plan for the launch

Finally, you must remember to plan for the launch of your video. A successful video launch consists of 3 important things:

Selecting a video host – When it comes to video hosting, options such as Vimeo PRO, Vidyard, Wistia and Brightcove offer great solutions.

Create a solid marketing plan – Even if your video doesn’t go viral, you can take some steps to get more views. Share it on your social media channels, or create a YouTube channel if you don’t already have one. You can also share it on your blog, newsletter, e-mail signatures, and at your business’ events.

Integrate the video on your website – The explainer video is usually placed front and center on a company’s homepage, but don’t limit yourself. Wherever you place your video, it should be integrated seamlessly with your content and brand.

Ravi Kumarr Gupta is a niche writer and activate blogger. He loves to write about hot and trending topics and currently writing on business and technology news. Find him at https://m.facebook.com/ravikumarrrgupta.