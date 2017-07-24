Don't Miss

School Days

Date posted: July 24, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Sales & Marketing
back-to-school

Record back-to-school spending is predicted this year. Retailers, are you ready?

By Rieva Lesonsky

Amidst some dire news about the state of retail, the back-to-school shopping season should give retailers a boost. According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics, total spending for school and college combined is projected to reach $83.6 billion, an increase of more than 10% from last year’s $75.8 billion. In fact, back-to-college spending is expected to hit an all-time high this year, while overall back-to-school spending is expected to see its second-highest spending level on record.

“With stronger employment levels and a continued increase in wages, consumers are spending more, and we are optimistic they will continue to do so throughout the rest of the year,” says NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

Research firm NPD Group says most of this back-to-school shopping will take place in August.

If you sell products typically bought for back-to-school, I’m assuming you planned for this season months ago. If you want to check your inventory, here’s what NPD Group says will be hot:

K-12 Spending

  • Fashion (clothing, shoes, accessories)
  • School supplies and accessories
  • Art supplies
  • Electronics

College Spending

  • School supplies
  • Fashion (clothing, shoes, accessories)
  • Bedding, bath and storage
  • Personal care and grooming
  • Electronics

Backing this up, the NRF survey says back-to-school shoppers plan to spend $10.2 billion on clothing, $8.8 billion on electronics such as computers or calculators, $5.6 billion on shoes and $4.9 billion on school supplies (such as notebooks, folders, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes).

College consumers, says the survey, will spend $12.8 billion on electronics, $8 billion on clothing, $7.5 billion on snacks and other food items, $5.9 billion on dorm/apartment furnishings, $4.5 billion on shoes, $4.5 billion on personal care items, $3.9 billion on school supplies, $3.9 billion on gift cards and $3.2 billion on branded collegiate gear.

 

Plus, the NRF survey says, 65% of back-to-school shoppers report half or more of their purchases are a direct result of their children’s influence, up from 57% last year.

 

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

business
by
Business Beauty: Why Your Business Exterior Appearance Should Be High Priority
get referrals
by
What’s the Best Way to Get Referrals for Your Business?
employees
by
How to Increase Employee Comfort Without Increasing Spending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Millennials in the Workplace »


The Importance of Millennials in the Workplace
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »