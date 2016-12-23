Don't Miss

The Benefits of Live Chat Software

December 23, 2016

| No comments
Technology
live chat

If there’s one thing that social media has changed for customer-company contact, it’s immediacy: People want answers right now. There’s no waiting for mail or phone call, or even email turnaround. One solution that has helped is live chat: It’s the ability of a customer to instant message someone with questions, concerns, or comments.

That real-time customer service is only expected to grow—in fact, by nearly 90 percent in just a year. So if you’re not on live chat, you need to be—for its competitive advantage, for its cost effectiveness, for its helpfulness. This graphic walks through some of the basics of live chat software.


Live Chat Software

Via Salesforce

