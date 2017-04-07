10 Tech Innovations for 2017; Boost Your Referral Marketing and More

Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- FREE ebook: 10 tech innovations for 2017
- 6 things consumers expect from your customer service
- Taking the pain out of growing your business
- Get rid of these bad business habits
- What do consumers expect from your local website?
HR
- 5 things your employees want the most
- How to deal with high turnover
- Is unpredictable scheduling hurting your business?
- 6 ways to onboard new employees
- What you can—and can’t—ask in a job interview
Inspiring Success Stories
Marketing
- 8 steps for making content marketing work for you
- 5 ways to improve your referral marketing
- Boost your sales with social video
- 7 ways to create direct mail pieces that get noticed
- 7 steps to better email marketing
- 16 tips for getting better results from your Facebook posts
Money
- Having a problem with business credit cards? Here’s how to solve it
Productivity
Sales
Startup
- 11 things to know before starting an eBay business
- What tax deductions can your startup take?
- 7 tips for promoting a green cleaning service