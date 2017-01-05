Score Big with Customers Using Branded Promotional Products

For business owners, promotional products are powerful tools in the marketing playbook that can and should be used to drive brand awareness and loyalty. The latest infographic released by Minuteman Press International in their Print is Everywhere! series uses a football field to show the true power and value that promotional products can have for businesses. The new infographic takes a closer look at popular promotional items and goes inside the numbers on items such as branded pens, custom logo apparel, phone chargers/power banks, umbrellas, labels/stickers, and much more.

“Today’s printing industry goes way beyond ink on paper,” said Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International President and CEO. He adds, “At Minuteman Press, we are the modern version of the printing industry, providing high quality products and services for businesses including promotional products. From banners and flags to coffee mugs and keychains, we can meet the marketing needs of today’s business professionals.”