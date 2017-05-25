Better Ways to Build a New Startup From Scratch

By Eileen O’Shanassy

If you have entrepreneurial inclinations and want to ensure they are as successful as possible, it’s important to note there are many different ways you can get your dream business up and going. The first, and best, is by becoming strategic and systematic in your approach to building your startup. Below you’ll find just a few of many strategies you can use to ensure you build your new startup quickly and correctly.

Create a Strategic Plan

One of the best ways to ensure your new startup becomes successful is by creating a strategic plan. This will function as your roadmap to success by providing you with information and instructions regarding how you are going to take your startup from one level of efficacy to another. While each strategic plan is unique, some of their common features include:

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT list)

Budget

Vision Statement

Daily/Weekly/Monthly Goals

Optimize Your Marketing Efforts

Marketing is an important and indispensable component of the business-building process at any stage of the game. However, it is incredibly important during the early stages of your business’s development because it helps you win new business and turn those customers into faithful clients. With this reality in mind, it’s important to ensure your initial marketing campaign is going to draw people in without over-promising. Luckily, there are hundreds of strategies you can deploy to make this happen. One is the use of digital advertising strategies like:

Online reputation management

Content marketing

Search engine optimization

Email marketing

Social media optimization

Responsive web design

Use a strategy that will the reach the people you want it to and get your website noticed through natural means when possible.

Find the Right Legal Representation

It’s not a possibility you want to consider, but your startup could be sued. You might experience complications with your employees, products, or customer interactions, even when it’s not your fault. As such, it’s important to ensure you can secure the right legal representation up front. One way to get the ball rolling is by looking for an attorney that specializes in work accidents or one that can recommend the right OSHA compliance laws for your place of business. Be sure you invest in insurance and provide the proper paperwork for all employees.

Networking, Networking, Networking

While many business owners recognize the valuable role effective networking can play in building their companies, not all of them take the time to implement strategies that are proven to yield results. Make networking a key priority as you get started through, because doing so can help you connect and convert more people. One of the simplest and most effective ways to optimize your networking capabilities is by taking an impromptu speaking class. This will empower you to share the value of your brand with strangers in a concise, confident manner.

If you’re building a startup from scratch and want it to be as successful as possible, know that you can realize this goal without having to work 24/7. To keep the new business going and growing in a dynamic way, use some or all the startup suggestions and strategies outlined above.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.