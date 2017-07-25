By Emma Sturgis

The interior of your business is expected to have a professional appearance. It should be clean and maintained on a daily basis. You should also pay close attention to the exterior of the business as this is the first thing that people will see when they arrive and the last impression that they will have when they leave. Try to design the exterior to blend with the services and products that are offered by the company as well as the overall personality that is exuded from the staff.

Water Features

The relaxing sound of water sets the mind in a peaceful mood. It creates an ambiance that lets others know that they are entering a building where they can expect to feel at ease. Position a few benches around the water fountain or small pond as a way for employees and visitors to relax while enjoying the soothing sound of the water and the mesmerizing sight.

Canvas Covering

Protect the entry to the business by installing a canvas tarp over the door. You can get tarps in different colors and designs depending on what your business offers and the type of business that you own. A blowing tarp with detailed edges might be something to consider for an upbeat environment while a square tarp with straight edges and bold lettering might be something to consider for an upscale business in the city.

Plant Life

An easy way to brighten the exterior of the business is to plant flowers and even vegetation. These items add a refreshing look to the exterior instead of the boring sidewalks and other concrete designs that you usually see outside of businesses. Select plants that won’t take up a lot of time when it comes to maintaining them. Choose locations for the plants where visitors will see them instead of placing them next to a corner of the building where no one walks.

Clean Cut

Any decorations that you place outside should be symmetrical on both sides of the sidewalk, building or pathway. You want to keep plants manicured when needed and keep trash off the ground. When the exterior of the business looks like it’s well-kept, then visitors will know that the interior will likely look the same way and that you care about the business. You could also think about using eye-catching colors when painting and designing the exterior of your building.

Don’t get too hasty when choosing the designs that you use for the outside of the business. You want to use decorations that will reflect what your business offers and the overall atmosphere of the company. Make a plan before planting or installing any kind of decorations so that you can easily change the design if it doesn’t match your ideas.

Emma Sturgis is a freelance writer based in Boston, MA. She writes most often on education and small business. Say hi on Twitter @EmmaSturgis2.