Company Collaboration: 5 Tips for Bringing Your Team Together for the Holidays

By Kara Masterson

The holiday season is a time when many people enjoy having a break from work and getting together with their families. For companies that want to increase their productivity and their employee morale, there are a few ways to bring your team together before the year ends. To ensure that you can work together and collaborate as a unit, there are a few important tips to follow.

Host a Party

Allow your employees to have a bit of fun and let their hair down during the holiday season by throwing a Christmas party. Determine your budget and find a venue that can accommodate your staff at an event that will allow them to feel appreciated. Send out custom invitations that you can create on your own. Click here to create the cards and choose from a variety of styles and designs for the event.

Give Out Awards

The holiday season is the time to recognize outstanding work by your employees, making it important to reward the efforts of your team as a whole, according to smallbiztrends.com. Give out awards that can be put on display on your employees’ desks and reward them with gift cards or fun prizes to take home.

Play Games

Schedule breaks during the month of December when your employees can enjoy getting out of their cubicles and having a bit of fun with one another. You can play a few reindeer games that include trivia games or scavenger hunts in the office, according to framework.gusto.com. You can also host competitions between different departments, which will allow everyone to get to know each other more and take more of an interest in the work that they perform each day.

Schedule an Early Day

Treat your employees to an early day or two during the holiday season to reward them for their work and allow them to recharge after a busy year spent in the office. Send out a mass email to the employees to inform them of the news and make them feel valued for their commitment to the company. You can also extend the amount of time that is allowed during lunch break or offer an extra day off during the week of Christmas.

Take Field Trips

You can grow as a company and bring the team together by scheduling outings in the local area. You can consider visiting a local museum or a sporting event, which will encourage the employees to get to know one another and form new relationships. By covering the cost of the outings, your team can work harder and have more respect for the company after returning to the office.

When you want to build your team and make use of the holiday season, there are a few tips to follow to make an impact on your employees. By celebrating and rewarding the work that they’ve completed, they’ll become more committed to the company and will start the New Year off with fresh ideas and a stronger work ethic.

Kara Masterson is a freelance writer from West Jordan, Utah. She graduated from the University of Utah and enjoys writing and spending time with her dog, Max.