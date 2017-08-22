How to Create a Customer-First Company

What’s the deciding factor between whether your business has satisfied or unsatisfied customers? In many cases, it’s customer-first marketing, reports the Marketing Sherpa Customer Satisfaction Research Study. The poll of over 2,400 customers aged 18 to 81 and up says a “customer-first” approach is a big factor in customer satisfaction.

Customer-first marketing means more than just sending personalized emails or segmenting your marketing offers to different demographics. It’s sort of an expanded approach to the old marketing saying, “Sell the benefits, not the features.” (In other words, instead of telling the customer what’s so great about your product or service, explain what’s in it for them.)

Here’s what consumers in the survey say are the characteristics of a customer-first company:

I consistently have good experiences with it – 56 percent It is easy to conduct business with the company whether online, in person or on the phone – 43 percent It doesn’t always try to sell to me but tries to provide value – 35 percent Its marketing is not intrusive – 34 percent It is respectful of my privacy – 33 percent

Unfortunately, just 23 percent of respondents said many or most companies use customer-first marketing. Here are the characteristics of companies that don’t put customers first, according to the survey:

The company does not put my needs and wants above its own business goals – 35 percent The company doesn’t make me feel like I have a relationship with them – 34 percent The company always tries to sell to me instead of providing value – 27 percent It is not easy to conduct business with the company whether online, in person or on the phone – 26 percent I’ve heard negative things about the company from people I know – 25 percent

How to be customer-first

Customer-first marketing starts with putting yourself in the customer’s shoes and looking at the world from their perspective. Here are some ways your business’s marketing can put customers first.

Focus on providing value, not just making the sale.

Educate the customer. Help them make the best decisions for them.

Don’t be intrusive; be informative. Put your brand in front of prospects when they need answers or are looking for information. For example, your organic search result or paid search ad could pop up when they’re searching online for information.

Listen to what customers are saying, whether online, on social media or in person, to get insights from those conversations.

Go beyond providing a convenient experience to an enjoyable

Level up

The report defines five different levels of marketing maturity: