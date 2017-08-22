Don't Miss

How to Create a Customer-First Company

Date posted: August 22, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now...
customer first

What’s the deciding factor between whether your business has satisfied or unsatisfied customers? In many cases, it’s customer-first marketing, reports the Marketing Sherpa Customer Satisfaction Research Study. The poll of over 2,400 customers aged 18 to 81 and up says a “customer-first” approach is a big factor in customer satisfaction.

Customer-first marketing means more than just sending personalized emails or segmenting your marketing offers to different demographics. It’s sort of an expanded approach to the old marketing saying, “Sell the benefits, not the features.” (In other words, instead of telling the customer what’s so great about your product or service, explain what’s in it for them.)

Here’s what consumers in the survey say are the characteristics of a customer-first company:

  1. I consistently have good experiences with it – 56 percent
  2. It is easy to conduct business with the company whether online, in person or on the phone – 43 percent
  3. It doesn’t always try to sell to me but tries to provide value – 35 percent
  4. Its marketing is not intrusive – 34 percent
  5. It is respectful of my privacy – 33 percent

Unfortunately, just 23 percent of respondents said many or most companies use customer-first marketing. Here are the characteristics of companies that don’t put customers first, according to the survey:

  1. The company does not put my needs and wants above its own business goals – 35 percent
  2. The company doesn’t make me feel like I have a relationship with them – 34 percent
  3. The company always tries to sell to me instead of providing value – 27 percent
  4. It is not easy to conduct business with the company whether online, in person or on the phone – 26 percent
  5. I’ve heard negative things about the company from people I know – 25 percent

How to be customer-first

Customer-first marketing starts with putting yourself in the customer’s shoes and looking at the world from their perspective. Here are some ways your business’s marketing can put customers first.

  • Focus on providing value, not just making the sale.
  • Educate the customer. Help them make the best decisions for them.
  • Don’t be intrusive; be informative. Put your brand in front of prospects when they need answers or are looking for information. For example, your organic search result or paid search ad could pop up when they’re searching online for information.
  • Listen to what customers are saying, whether online, on social media or in person, to get insights from those conversations.
  • Go beyond providing a convenient experience to an enjoyable

Level up

The report defines five different levels of marketing maturity:

  • Level 1: Incentive-based marketing. At the lowest level, companies encourage customers to take action by using incentives. While this can work in the short term, it’s not a viable long-term strategy.
  • Level 2: At the next step up, the company not only uses incentives, but also provides convenient customer experience that makes it easy for customers to buy. However, the survey notes, this approach is easy for competitors to copy.
  • Level 3: Companies at this level have a clear, powerful value proposition that explains to the customer, “Why should I buy from you instead of your competitors?” At this level, companies have developed a sustainable competitive advantage — one that competitors can’t easily replicate.
  • Level 4: These companies practice “customer-centric” marketing, which designs and delivers marketing messages based on potential customers’ needs and motivations. Customers who get relevant, personalized offers and information are more likely to buy than those who just get general marketing messages.
  • Level 5: Customer-first marketing means the business truly puts the customer first, choosing conversion goals that are in the customers’ best interest and provide them with value. That might mean not making a sale in the short term in order to provide better value for the customer in the long-term and build a relationship.

 

 

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

marketing
by
How to Track and Validate Website Sales Leads by Marketing Channel
by
Insider Threats Facing SMBs: Are You the Highest Risk to Your Business?
engagement
by
How to Coach Your Way to Employee Engagement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Freelance in 2017 »


Freelance Like a King in 2017
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »