Create a Successful Brand, Hire Your First Employee and Other Articles You May Have Missed This Week

Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 10 ways to create a successful small business brand
- Great tips for editing your blog posts
Construction Businesses
- 6 ways mobile tech boosts your roofing business
- Is your plumbing business prepared to profit from emergency customers?
Dentists
- 6 tips for educating patients about treatment plans
HR
- Is it time to hire your first employee?
Inspiring Success Stories
- “Fail quickly, then try again,” says this smart entrepreneur who started a coding company for kids.
Marketing
- Tap into the power of print for your marketing materials
- The online marketing tactics that generate the most B2B leads
- Why it’s time to retire your Yellow Pages ads
Productivity
- 4 ways to be more productive
Women Entrepreneurs
- 11 inspiring books every female founder should read