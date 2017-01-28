Don't Miss

Data Privacy Day, January 28

Date posted: January 28, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now...
data privacy

7 Tips for Businesses to Ensure Privacy Remains a Priority

By Chet Wisniewski’s, Sophos’ Senior Security Advisor

  1. Have human resources talk about the steps they take to protect your employees’ information.
  2. Remind your staff that your customers depend on them to protect their information, no differently than they depend on HR to protect their sensitive and private details.
  3. If you collect it, protect it! If you aren’t sure if the information is private, treat it with the same seriousness you would any other private data. Better yet, don’t collect unnecessary data. Crooks can’t steal what you don’t have.
  4. Use your respect of customer privacy to your advantage by pointing out precisely what data you are collecting, what you plan to do with it and how long you are going to retain it. Don’t use legalese, stick to plain spoken descriptions. People will feel far more confident in your brand for being upfront and honest.
  5. Ensure that passwords are never shared and are strong and unique. This not only makes data harder to steal, but provides accountability against abuse of privilege that can infringe privacy.
  6. There is no better way to show you care than by using encryption to shield data from thieves and prying eyes. It can even satisfy the most discerning regulators that you’ve done all you can to protect your customers.
  7. Don’t give employees access to data they don’t need to do their day job.

For more on keeping your data safe, check Naked Security by Sophos.

 

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

your business
by
How to Prepare Your Business for Disaster; 10 Ways to Transform Your Business and More
influencer
by
Top Influencer Marketing Tips for Small Businesses
idea
by
Phenomenal Profits: What It Takes for Your Business to Be Worth Millions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + 19 =

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Top 4 Web Design Trends for 2017 »


Top 4 Web Design Trends for 2017
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Small Business Trends 2016


Critical Mass Radio Show February 19, 2016 Rieva Lesonsky

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan