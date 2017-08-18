7 Elements of an Effective Small Business Website

By Tanvi Chawla

Successful business planning implies lots of aspects, the prevailing amount of which should depend upon the niche you specialize in. Prior to launching your own business, you have to set the goals you would like to achieve, define the target audience and plan your marketing strategy.

There is one more issue you shouldn’t leave unnoticed when it comes to your business development. This is a business website. It’s close to impossible to imagine successful business without a website. Launching an appealing and functional website, however, is only the first step to the success of your endeavour.

It’s much more important to manage and update it on a regular basis to make it in demand with the target audience. The thing is that many business website owners overlook important nuances that can have notable impact upon website development as well as the customer engagement and satisfaction rates.

Even if your website is designed with all the rules and priorities in mind, the most powerful promo campaigns won’t bring you the expected result if it lacks a highlight of its own. To prevent this from happening, let’s have a look at the must-have elements of a successful business website.

Must-Have Elements of an Effective Business Website

Catchy Headline

A headline is one of those things a user pays attention to when visiting a website, especially, when this is the first time your potential clients browse through the resource. Obviously, the headline should be catchy to attract the attention of a user and maximize the effect.

The way the headline sounds may notably affect the further behaviour of a user, who can either be interested in the content and keep browsing through the website or abandon it. A headline doesn’t have to be long, but its main goal is to make a user interested and encourage him/her to use your services or products.

Social Media Integration

The global network is unthinkable without social media connections nowadays. Social networking is no longer the means of communication only. It has already become one of the major marketing and business promotion tools.

Social media channels provide superb business advancement opportunities and it’s only up to you to decide how to make use of them to promote your web-based business. Adding “share” buttons is also a smart decision that will contribute to your product promotion.

Powerful Calls to Action (CTA)

Visual appeal of your website should be impressive, but it will hardly ensure the desired effect if it lacks enticing and powerful calls to action. Users, who get to your website, may not know how to keep working with it to get the best result right from the start.

Thus, they will appreciate an opportunity to make use of CTA buttons that will provide them with a variety of business options they are looking for. However, don’t overload your website with too many CTA buttons not to deter your potential customers away from it.

Responsive Design

Responsive design a must-have feature for any website today. With such an advanced and quick spread of online technologies, users should have an opportunity to browse through the websites they are looking for on the go. This is a surefire way to find the required info and make use of specific services and products wherever you are and whatever you do. Responsive websites adjust to any mobile devices, regardless of their screen sizes and resolutions.

The simplest way to get a functional, appealing and responsive website today is to build it with uKit. This is a specialized web building service, which was designed to build business websites with maximum ease and convenience. The website builder is user-friendly and ranks high in the top website builders ratings like superwebsitebuilders in terms of price/quality correlation.

Contact Us Section

Your customers should have an opportunity to get in touch with you with maximum comfort and simplicity. Thus, your business contacts should always be at hand. It’s up to you to place them directly on the home page or make a separate section.

What really matters is that they should be available at your website without any hindrances at all. If your business has certain location, integrating a map will be a smart decision. This element will help your customers find your office whenever required.

Customer Support

Situations, when customers have queries or have questions regarding business offers or services are quite frequent. The sooner you solve these problems – the better.

Otherwise, your potential clients may decide to keep looking for another company that provides the same services or offers similar products. The best way to prevent that is to offer 24/7 customer support that will be able to react to any situation on time.

About Us Page

Any business has its own story and yours is definitely not an exception. Customers are often interested to find out the secrets of your business success and the features that make your company stand out from the crowd, distinguishing you from the niche competitors.

Don’t hesitate to share your business success story, company history and other info you consider important. This will strengthen the ties between you and your customers, resulting in higher conversion rates.

Bottom Line

Your business website success may depend upon lots of decisive factors. Having a powerful and informative website is one of the most important steps. However, even the most visually attractive website may not cost a thing without must-have elements that can attract the attention of the target audience and increase the amount of sales.

In other words, your business website may simply remain a custom online resource that won’t encourage visitors to buy from you. That’s why, the importance of nuances enlisted in the article shouldn’t be underestimated when it comes to your business website priorities.

Tanvi Chawla is a Digital Marketing Executive with BIGFluencer Marketing. She has a strong passion for digital and has experience working on both client and agency side. You can connect with her on Google Plus.