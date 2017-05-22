6 Ways to Deliver Exceptional Customer Service

By Megan Totka

Exceptional customer service is what creates lifelong customers—ones who are eager to refer your small business to their friends, co-workers and family. When you provide this type of customer service, you are thinking beyond selling your products and services. Strive to make your customers happy at every touch point and never underestimate the importance of excellent customer service—81% of people are more likely to work with a business again after good service. Take a look at these six ways you can provide exceptional customer service.

Go the Extra Mile

Businesses who go the extra mile to make things easier, from companies that book charter flights on behalf of clients to those that reply promptly to show they are listening and care. Train your staff so any chance they can, they go above and beyond to deliver just want the customer wants. A good motto to live by is to under-promise and over-deliver. Think of things like estimated ship time—tell your customer they’re likely to receive an item in 7-10 business days and ensure they receive it before the 7 day mark.

Be Responsive

There is nothing worse than when a customer wants to get help or resolve an issue and they are faced with non-responsiveness. It’s essential to quickly respond to inquiries, even if you are notifying the person that you are looking into the issue and will be back in touch as a later time. Make sure your customer never feels like they aren’t worth your time. No one wants to be ignored.

Show Respect

Customer service exchanges often involve a range of emotions, so it’s crucial that you and any other team members are able to remain calm, courteous, and respectful. Don’t let your emotions overtake your desire to see your customers stay happy. Showing respect is one of the top ways to up your retail game.

Seek Feedback

It’s often surprising what you may learn about your customers and their wants and needs if you ask them their opinion on your products, services, and business. Turn to customer surveys, questionnaires, or even ask customers first-hand for feedback as they complete their orders. Surveys can save your business – they are the perfect way to keep you informed of what your customers really think.

Use All Feedback You Receive

There is no reason to ask for feedback if you fail to apply it to your customer service processes. Review any and all feedback and identify the areas that could use improvement. Take your findings and make changes in your business so your customers realize they have a voice.

Thank Your Customers

Gratitude will take you far for many reasons. For one, it’s memorable and will prove to your loyal customers why they like to work with you. Any type of business can benefit by saying thank you after each and every transaction, and showing gratitude is one of the easiest ways to provide unmatchable customer service.

Exemplary customer service typically boils down to talking with and listening to your customers to ensure their happiness. Not only do they need to like your products or services, they need to be satisfied and impressed by the process of purchasing and ordering the products, and enjoy working with you from start to completion. Take the steps you need to become known as a business that provides superb customer service every time.

Megan Totka is the Chief Editor for ChamberofCommerce.com. ChamberofCommerce.com helps small businesses grow their business on the web and facilitates connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide. She specializes on the topic of small business tips and resources and business news. Megan has several years of experience on the topics of small business marketing, copywriting, SEO, online conversions and social media. Megan spends much of her time establishing new relationships for ChamberofCommerce.com, publishing weekly newsletters educating small business on the importance of web presence, and contributing to a number of publications on the web. Megan can be reached at megan@chamberofcommerce.com. Website: www.chamberofcommerce.com. @MeganTotka.