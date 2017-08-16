How Facebook Helps in Marketing of Mobile Apps

By Abhishek Agarwal

Facebook plays a major role in Mobile Apps when it comes to promoting them. If you are looking to have a successful Mobile App then you need to start using Facebook for promotions. Almost all the brands have been active on Facebook, so for the smaller and the local businesses Facebook is known for giving results to online retailers. It is a great way to get new customers.

Facebook is taking over so many apps across the globe, it the most used app everywhere. According to a report the current mobile users reach in April 2017 for Facebook is 77.1%, while Facebook Messenger is 68.1%, with YouTube at 68.1% and Google Search at 59.3%.

Image Source: http://marketingland.com/facebook-google-dominated-smartphone-screens-past-three-years-215913

There is a heavy swing in its traffic especially on Smartphones. Facebook is the centre of all social media platforms and is a good source for promoting any kind of ideas, or marketing you’re your mobile app. It is one place where you will find maximum audience. According to a report there are approximately 2 billion active users, 1.94 billion active mobile user every month and 1.15 billion active mobile users daily. That is why Facebook is the best social media platform to market your apps.

What are the main uses of Facebook for marketing your mobile app?

It gives you the right platform for promotion with various ad options

It is lucrative for every installation and business.

The downloading cost for Facebook is much lesser than that of other social media platforms.

With Facebook you can reduce the retention rates, in-turn increasing your user engagement.

You can easily find the metric to target with KPIs to analyze the results.

You need to understand these uses nicely, because they will be helpful in promoting your app through the app. More than 40 million small businesses have active pages. And each active visitor spends approximately 20 minutes per visit. So you need to start working towards marketing your app on Facebook. But, How!

Here’s what you need to do:-

Manage your audience/users with the help of Facebook Analytics.

Using the positive call-to-action and other suggestive words to attract and impress your audience and prospective customers.

Make use of the stats and number to show your growth. It is easier to understand and believe.

You need to be creative in choosing the CTA – Call-to-action. Don’t pick anything random, make sure to use words that are catchy and send across positive messages.

Make sure to use mobile device images as much as you can.

You must check your apps performance through Facebook Ads.

Engage your current app users with Facebook retargeting ads.

Show time-frequency to avoid annoying customers keeping your ads fresh & exciting.

After you have done this you need to start the promotions of your app. So how are you going to do that?

All you need to do is follow these steps

Now that you are confident on your app, you need make a plan to make it a successful one.

You need to understand the extent of your app, after that you can send mails to the current customer base to let them know that now you have a brand new app and how it will benefit them.

Make sure that your app is iOS and Android Compatible as it will fetch you more users.

Have first-time users offers that will attract more customers, but don’t forget your old ones, you need some offers for them too, as customer loyalty is also very important in the success of your app.

Target demographics, as it works the most. Want to know how? On Facebook 53% users are Female and 47% are Male. 87% of online users are between 18-29 years, 72% are college graduates.

You to ensure that you have a push button notification for your new features so that you can inform your users.

Facebook is the Best Social Media Platform for Mobile App Marketing, How?

It’s a perfect counterpart

It is beneficial as users can use this on their mobile phones and tablets, anytime anywhere to check for updates. You don’t need to be a genius to use this platform. Even a small kid can operate it very easily.

It is for All

Facebook has gained enormous popularity and can be used by all people. You don’t need to have a class to register on it, all are at the same level in it. This does not require any special kind of education. A report showed that people of all age group of 18 years and above are found there. 56% of online users are 65+ and 63% are between 50-64 years. 87% are 18-29 years, 79% are 30-49 years.

Most Trending

It is the most trending social media platform used by most people across the world. It is most used marketing tool for measuring an apps performance. Not using it will make you and your app regret later, seeing results of other apps. Every 60 seconds on Facebook: 510,000 comments are posted, 293,000 statuses are updated, and 136,000 photos are uploaded.

Personal Connection

You can make personal connections with your users even without offering anything. You can keep them engaged in various activities and strengthen the bond.

Get New Customers

You can attract more customers with Facebook as an when you want. You can add new products or offers and attract them accordingly. 5 new profiles are created every second. Which means you can add more customers daily.

The concept of mobile apps is to ease the daily work of consumers. Hence it is also important to develop apps that will be used daily. Once you create and app you also need to promote it, so your marketing skills will always be in the testing mode. Using Facebook to Power your app will be the best approach because 42% marketing experts say that Facebook is important for the business.

Abhishek Agarwal is CEO and Co-founder of MobiCommerce, a platform to build Magento Mobile App and PrestaShop Mobile App for online eCommerce stores. With an entrepreneurial experience of 14 years, he is a visionary who proactively look out for the next big thing. He has expertise in brand management, marketing and advertising, promotions, and content marketing.