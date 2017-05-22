Don't Miss

Date posted: May 22, 2017

3 hot food trends entrepreneurs can profit from

By Rieva Lesonsky

The food category is always ripe for entrepreneurial innovation. There are a number of food trends percolating right now. Here are a few of them:

  1. Beer for breakfast? Cassandra, a trendwatching and reporting company, says entrepreneurs are “reimagining cereal” for millennials. But unlike cereal giant Kellogg’s which opened a cereal bar in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, craft brewers are infusing their beers with the likes of Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Count Chocula and Cap’n Crunch. Cassandra Daily says this is a bright spot in the slowing craft beer market.
  2. Filling “pic-a-nic” baskets. Are picnics the new brunch? While Americans love to picnic, putting the “right” basket of goodies together can be challenging. LA Weekly highlighted several gourmet food shops in Los Angeles that sell perfect picnic food—but why not step it up and offer pre-packaged picnic options to fill “pic-a-nic baskets” Yogi Bear would crave?
  3. Paleo delivers. GrubHub, a national restaurant delivery service, studied healthy eating plan delivery orders last year and as reported in Restaurant Hospitality, paleo options (low or no carbs, unprocessed protein and fresh produce) topped the list. Paleo eating is especially popular in Texas and Philadelphia. Other trends Restaurant Hospitality notes: Restaurant owners in Seattle; Phoenix; Minneapolis; Portland, Ore.; St. Louis and Atlanta should be offering lots of gluten-free menu options. But those in San Jose, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Diego and Los Angeles need to have lots of vegan choices on their menus.

Photo courtesy: General Mills

