Home Improvement: 2017 Home Design and Décor Trends

By Rieva Lesonsky

People generally look forward to a new year because of the promise that lies ahead—a chance to start new projects or resolve existing issues. This is particularly true of homeowners; many consumer resolutions revolve around buying a new home or fixing up a current home.

If you’re involved in the home industry, whether selling houses or home décor, or you’re a contractor or interior designer, you should know about some of the top home trends for 2017, courtesy of Houzz.

Brass has made a comeback in the past few years (although not in my house). New for 2017 is using satin or brushed brass, instead of the shiny, polished type.

Another trend that won’t be found in my home is Pantone’s Color of the Year—Greenery. Pantone says the color is “a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew.”

Consumers will be splurging on laundry rooms and entryways—small spaces where spending a little goes a long way. The 2016 Houzz & Home Report (free to download) says homeowners are spending an average of $2,700 renovating their laundry rooms and $2,500 on entryways (or mudrooms).

The Houzz Bathroom Trends Study shows high-tech toilets (think self-cleaning, heated seats, built-in nightlight, etc.) are becoming increasingly popular.

One trend I can get on board with (and did) is white kitchens. In larger kitchens, the trend is to offset the white with kitchen islands painted in darker colors, or add touches of wood.

More quick trends: