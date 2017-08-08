By Emily Lapm

Running your own business can give you a wonderful sense of freedom. It can be particularly liberating to be able to work from the comfort of your own home. That can be a problem for some business owners, however. It can be difficult for some business owners to be productive and efficient when they’re at home and essentially free to do whatever they wish. If you’re a business owner who works from home and who is 100 percent serious about boosting your productivity and efficiency, these practical tips can come in extremely handy.

1. Say Goodbye to Your Untidy Desk

A messy and disorganized home office desk will never make you feel productive and ready to seize the day. If you’re in a chaotic and disorderly environment, your mind will feel the exact same way. If you want to be able to focus and make the most out of your time working, you need to have an environment that’s meticulous and neat. That’s why you should make a point to clean your desk on a regular basis. It isn’t only important to clean it routinely, either. It’s just as essential to maintain its clean state. A little maintenance cleaning work here and there can go a long way. It can even save your sanity.

A cluttered work desk can make you lose track of vital documents easily and quickly. It can make you waste a lot of precious time and energy, too. Who wants to spend hours each day rummaging for lost paperwork? If you want to organize home office desk problems like a champion, you need to be able to prioritize daily tasks and responsibilities well. A clean environment can help. Regular house cleaning in general can do a lot for business owners who work from home. If you lack the time to manage these tasks by yourself, you should think about investing in professional house cleaning services.

2. Write Out a Schedule That Details Your Most Urgent Responsibilities

If you want to be an efficient business owner, it can help significantly to write out a clear weekly schedule. List the duties that are the most urgent. Which task needs your attention first? Are there any tasks that can wait a bit? If you can identify which things need your immediate attention, that can help you plan your days a lot better. You want to avoid the pitfalls of devoting too much time to things that just aren’t that important. Your goal should be to concentrate on work responsibilities that can get your week going in the proper direction.

3. Establish Clear Daily Goals

Clear and tangible goals can do wonders for business owners who often feel aimless and uncertain. If you want to be a productivity powerhouse, you should establish tangible goals on a daily basis. Ask yourself what you want to achieve by the time you’re ready to stop working for the day. Once you identify your top goal, you should go above and beyond to satisfy it. Goals can often stop people from being lazy and making excuses. Goals help keep people in line.

4. Talk to the Other People in Your Household

If you live with other people, you have to make sure they understand that you’re busy at work. Working doesn’t necessarily involve driving to another building far away and clocking in. Your work at home is just as valid. Home businesses sometimes fail in the productivity department due to household members who don’t show sufficient respect. If you have a spouse who constantly interrupts you when you’re trying to get things done, have a discussion with him. Make sure he knows that he’s preventing you from being able to concentrate and work. If you need to work for roughly eight hours a day, alert your household members to that fact.

5. Invest in a Comfortable Chair

Discomfort can be a massive problem for business owners who want to be productive at home. It can be tough to work while sitting in a chair that makes your back hurt. It can be a hassle to work while sitting in a chair that’s too small, too. If you want to ensure optimal productivity while working from home, you should invest in a chair that’s the definition of cozy and comfortable. A wonderful chair can make you feel like you can do anything and conquer the world. Just make sure your work chair isn’t too comfortable, however. You don’t want to spend your time in a chair that makes you feel so relaxed that it encourages you to fall asleep!

Bottom Line – Have Fun and Set Aside Time for Regular Breaks

Regular breaks are totally healthy. They give professionals the chance to recharge. Burnout is never a good thing. If you want to be productive and successful at home, you should make a point to pencil in routine breaks. You can use your breaks to nosh on healthy snacks that can give you more energy. Apples and raw nuts can do the trick. You can use your breaks to take swift and brisk walks around your neighborhood as well.

Emily Lapm is a writer from Australia , working closely to many entrepreneurs from various companies. She always spends time reading books about business to support her writing skills.