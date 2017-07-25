Don't Miss

How to Increase Employee Comfort Without Increasing Spending

Date posted: July 25, 2017

By Eileen O'Shanassy

As a manager or founder of a company, you have the most power to cultivate a comfortable and productive work environment for your employees. Unfortunately, many businesses don’t go the extra mile when it comes to providing their employees with a comfortable space. This leads to a less productive workforce, stagnant sales numbers, and slow growth. An employee who feels appreciated is much more motivated. Fortunately, there are many ways to cultivate a more comfortable office without necessarily increasing your spending.

Motivate Mobility

As long as tasks are completed, it doesn’t really matter where your workers do it. Allow them to work from home some days of the week, especially during slow days when there are no important meetings to attend. They can work in a cafe, library, or any other spot that has wireless internet connection. Of course, this step should go hand in hand with establishing a clear set of goals and time frames to avoid negatively affecting your workplace’s productivity. If this doesn’t seem to work with your productivity, be sure to make specific guidelines for your workers who choose to telecommute.

Take Advantage of Group Discounts

Many services, such as a chiropractor or tax planner, will be more than happy to offer discounted rates for groups. Companies that have more than three people should take advantage of group discounts and avail services that can improve employee’s physical, mental, and financial health. Chiropractors, for instance, offer multiple plans that are both cost-effective and convenient without the complexities of insurance billing. Some might offer back decompression exercises to help desk employees take better care of their health. These extra benefits could be part of lunch hours and will be great for motivating your employees.

Restock Supplies

An office that runs out of hand sanitizer, tissue paper, hot water, and other common necessities can cause unnecessary stress to its employees. Tensions can get high between upper and lower staff if supplies are in limited quantity and workplace comfort can gradually diminish. Designate the task of restocking supplies to a specific person and coordinate with them regularly.

Adopt an Ergonomic Design

An ergonomic design encompasses any and every aspect of the office, from the computer keyboards being used, to the bulbs that light the place up. The proper shade of light can reduce eye strain while the right keyboard can preserve your employees’ hands and prevent carpal tunnel. Aside from these examples, you should also look at how you can improve cubicle size and order, fabrics, and computer chairs.

Increasing your employees’ comfort doesn’t just benefit them, but also ultimately leads to an increase in sales and growth, which will benefit you. Don’t be afraid to spend a portion of your budget towards purchases that increase employee comfort. Think of it as an investment rather than as a liability.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.

