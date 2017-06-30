5 Keys to Launch Your Product Based Startup With Ease

By Tanvi Chawla

Startups must focus on capturing the imagination of the users. Compelling products, a good support network, and an open mind for feedback are valuable components every small business owner wants to gain see in their product-based startup. This is achievable with the help of easy actionable items. When you get a solid first group of users, it helps steers your product-based startup towards success. Now let’s take a look at the different factors that you need to take care of so that the launch of your product-based startup goes off without a hitch. These are listed below.

1. Distribution Firehoses

The term “distribution firehoses” refers to platforms that allow products to be presented in front of numerous early adopters eager to try out new items. Product Hunt is the leading distribution firehose, responsible for boosting numerous product launches. How to use this service? Well, it’s fairly simple.

Engage a blogger, investor, journalist, or entrepreneur on Product Hunt to post your product. Choose users who share your vision and interest. Build a solid relationship by offering exclusive deals or receiving feedback.

Work on building a product that solves their problem; if they are satisfied with it, they will be more than happy to post about the product on your behalf.

Offer an exciting deal to the Product Hunt community.

Never ask for upvotes. Ensure the process is genuine and authentic. Ask for feedback instead. People will automatically upvote your product if they like it.

2. Reddit and Hacker News

Reddit is a major social news and discussion website with 234 million unique users. When you get on to the front page of this site, you can get tons of visitors to your startup site.

Ready your product in a way that it can be showcased on the website.

Your post title should be catchy and it should clearly mention the product.

Ask friends and family for upvotes on your post. Remember each IP address has a limit of one upvote and direct URL does not work.

3. PR Hack

Use press hack developed by Customer Development Labs to easily get your hands on all the journalists likely to provide coverage about your startup.

Search a term associated with your startup.

Download the CSV.

Upload the CSV to the micro-task automation service Mechanical Turk.

Share the process of locating email addresses with workers.

Devise a press kit using the available information.

Email all reporters individually and then sell your startup pitch.

4. Thunderclap

Use your network efficiently to share your launch announcement through Thunderclap. Publish and share your message via social media platforms any time you choose. This results in one big search. Commit everyone in your network to sharing your startup launch message.

5. Bloggers and Influencers

List all the bloggers and influencers in your industry who can potentially cover your product. Engage them on social media by replying to or liking their content. Make sure you offer some kind of value first. Keep your discussion short and relevant. Provide exclusive invites or offer them a free trial. Ask them to write about it if they like it. Highlight the main features of the product, and tell them why customers will love the item. Work on building up the engagement and relationship.

6. Maintain the Pace

You want your startup to thrive, right? But have you given a thought as to how you’re going to keep up when you receive a ton of new business? A sudden influx of web visitors is capable of crashing your website, if you’re not prepared. Make sure your servers are equipped to deal with this kind of bandwidth. Do not disappoint your clients by being unable to fulfill orders. This is exactly where fulfillment services like Whiplash comes into the picture.

Outsource your inventorying, packing, and shipping tasks to them so more employees are available on hand to manage the rush. Thus, you get complete seasonal flexibility, which means you’re able to handle the demands of busy shopping seasons without having to worry about letting go of excess employees or idle equipment.

Keeping shipping costs down is a priority and that is exactly what these services do on your behalf.

Expand your business to newer markets using these services without investing in additional infrastructure.

Your product-based startup needs to receive, store, and account for all physical inventory. This requires physical space. Use a fulfillment center to cut down on these costs.

Launch your product-based startup with confidence using the aforementioned points. All you need to do is listen to and observe the behaviors of the users, and then work on refining your product. Get initial validation from the market before moving on to the next stage. Make sure you are able to get both resources and insight that can help you execute more scalable channels.

Tanvi Chawla is a Digital Marketing Executive with BIGFluencer Marketing. She has a strong passion for digital and has experience working on both client and agency side. You can connect with her on Google Plus.