How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Organic Social Selling

Date posted: July 14, 2017

By Jonathon Furman

So, we’ve officially transitioned into a market that no longer relies on brick and mortar stores. The future is online and everybody is slowly flocking towards this channel. This has, of course, led to what we refer to as “social selling”.

The Internet provides customers with access to countless products and the best part is that there are no physical boundaries for them to deal with. This allows customers to make the buying decisions without any additional considerations.

Plus, customers now have the ability to make decisions based on content, comments, and reviews provided by their peers. On the whole, social selling is the way to go.

However, social selling is something that doesn’t have limits per say and businesses can always find ways to make their social selling strategies a bit more effective. In fact, here are a few ideas that business can try right away.

Optimize social media summaries

Whether your business uses LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter, you obviously have what is known as a “profile summary”. Now, this profile summary isn’t just a way to introduce your business. It’s actually a tool to help you get noticed and make an impact.

For example, the LinkedIn profile summary is one of the most viewed spaces. So, don’t try to use it like a resume of sorts. Add details that will help discerning customers know what you’re all about. For instance, discuss the various pain points that your customers are likely to come across and speak about how you address those pain points.

Stay updated on followers

Your page on any social media platform likely has followers engaging with you. That’s the most basic component of a social selling strategy – you need followers; people who actually like your brand.

So, take some time to get to know your follower and fans. There could be many potential mutual synergies here, and failing to recognize this will likely become a missed opportunity.

Get the basics right

Focus on the basics. Make sure you’re out there engaging with customers as often as possible and establishing relationships. Learn more about your customers and use that to create positive experiences. There are data collection tools that make the task much easier. Don’t be reluctant to spend money here, when it comes to investing in such tools.

Try to use a personal approach. Send out customized content that your customers can relate to. A personal touch is great for long-lasting relationships.

Be an advisor to your customers by providing useful information. This will help you gain trust and credibility.

Jonathan Furman got his start through an Advertising agency. He began in the production department and Jonathan has founded his own management consulting firm A.K.A. Furman Transformation, igniting his full passion in transforming all aspects of a company’s Sales, Marketing, and Operational Growth strategies, into the most powerful and polished version of themselves.

 

