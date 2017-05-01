Key Tenets of Minimalism in Web Design

By Evans Walsh

Found in the design of almost everything ranging from architecture to furniture to web design and music, minimalism is a style that advocates the use of only the bare essentials in art or design. The philosophy of the design rests on the inclusion of only elements that are necessary and the elimination of everything else. As far a website design is concerned, the purpose of minimalism is to create a user interface that permits the users to focus on the most important task without any distractions. To create minimalist web designs, designers need to understand the design principles.

Design Flattening

It was very common not so long ago for websites to feature glossy buttons and gradient colors in a bid to make websites look and feel more realistic. However, Skeuomorphism, as this design style is called, died a quick death because most people were unhappy due to the resultant clutter in the design. A flat design came into existence that relied on the use of sharp edges, vivid colors, flat buttons, clean typography and layout arranged in a grid to yield an interface that looked nice and clean. The entire purpose of adopting a flat design is to permit the user to focus better on the essential tasks. Other consequences of minimalism in web design are that the site loads far faster and it is easier for web designers to build a responsive web design that can adapt easily to different screen sizes.

Allow More Space Between Elements

The true sign of a minimal design is that there is more empty space or white space between the different elements in the web page. It is due to the surrounding white or empty space that the element stands out better. Designers need to figure out which elements benefit more with larger empty space, and which do not. The decision depends largely on the objective of the elements and how good it looks. Usually, it is found that small elements need less white space than the bigger or major ones. The core utility of white or empty space is to make it easier for the human eye to scan and comprehend the contents of the page, however, designers have to be careful in its usage because the more the white space they employ, the lesser becomes the reading speed of the user. See some great examples of websites using white space to great impact on Las Vegas Web Design Co.com.

Limited Color Palette

The choice of colors used in the design of a website defines the site for users like nothing else. The color palette employed needs to vibe well with the subject of the site and is a crucial factor in influencing the mood of the audience and the decisions taken by them. For example, it is not for nothing that women’s fashion sites are seen to be employing vivid violet and red colors – not only do they look great on the screen but also it positively impacts the perception of the visitors. On the other hand, using the wrong colors or simply using too many colors detracts from the functionality of the website as the users get distracted, and quit the page instead of staying and converting. The choice of the color palette is subjective and is best decided after some experimentation.

Emphasis on Typography

Though often neglected in favor of the visual elements, typography plays a crucial role in conveying the website’s message. Designers need to appreciate that the selection of the typeface, its weight, and size are as vital as the color scheme. The use of the right typography has a direct bearing on whether users will be able to read the content easily and comprehend it. Playing a very important part in minimalist web design, typography enhances the website’s visual presentation and serves to make the site more attractive and engaging.

Executing a minimal web design, can be quite challenging for designers who lack design philosophy. One needs to constantly question oneself if any of the elements present are not needed or can be toned down so that the distraction level can be reduced leaving the user free to focus on his main intent.

Evans Walsh is a freelance content writer. He has written many good and informative articles on different categories such as technology, health, fashion, beauty, education, career, travel etc. He is very responsible towards her job. He loves to share his knowledge and experience with his friends and colleagues.