11 Cool Mobile Apps for Entrepreneurs

Originally appeared on Xerox Small Business Solutions.

By Rieva Lesonsky

As a frequent business traveler, I rely on mobile apps to get things done. But even entrepreneurs whose longest journeys are from home to their offices can benefit from using mobile apps. Here are 11 of the best mobile apps for entrepreneurs.

Office 365: I couldn’t live without the web-based version of Microsoft’s Office suite of essential apps. Word, PowerPoint, Excel and many other traditional—and new—Microsoft tools are available to me anytime, anywhere, for a small subscription. Office 365 works on desktops, laptops and mobile devices—and there’s a Mac version available. Slack: There are so many ways to communicate with your team that sometimes it’s hard to keep track of it all. The Slack app ensures you never miss a beat. It lets you manage all your communications —email, text, chat, Skype and more—in one place. You can also share files. Slack is searchable and, because it’s cloud-based, you can quickly find the information you need no matter where you are. Pocket: If you’re as busy as most entrepreneurs, you have to catch up on news and business reading whenever you have a spare moment. Pocket is the perfect app for that. Use Pocket to save interesting articles, videos, webpages or social media posts and read them later—on any device you choose. The best part: You can view the content off-line for those times you don’t have an internet connection. Evernote: Do you have notes, ideas and emails about projects saved all over the place? Then Evernote can save your sanity. This app lets you collect everything from documents, photos, videos, and voice recordings to emails, social media posts and webpages and one digital “file cabinet.” The information syncs across all your devices, so you can always find what you need. Search content by keywords or tags and share it with others. Hootsuite: When you spend as much time on social media as I do, Hootsuite is a godsend. The mobile Hootsuite app lets you and your team manage your business’s social accounts on more than 35 social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Google+ and LinkedIn, all from one dashboard. You can also take advantage of powerful analytics tools to help you monitor the ROI of your social efforts. JoinMe: Setting up and managing conference calls and video conferences can be a pain for both you and the people you invite to attend. The join.me app makes things about as simple as they can be. No one has to download software or register for an account. Just send participants a code number, and you’re ready to go. Screen sharing, chat and file sharing are easy, too. Expensify: My least favorite part of coming home from a business trip is dealing with expense receipts. Expensify simplifies this tedious task. Just use the app to scan your receipt; Expensify codes it and categorizes it. The app integrates with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero, Sage and more, and syncs with your accounting software in real time. If you’ve got multiple employees who travel, this app is a real timesaver. Xerox® Mobile Link is a mobile app that can scan, fax and print from your phone or tablet by connecting with Xerox® multifunction printers (MFPs).It also gives you the capability to send data directly to cloud storage. Capture, manage and send your information simultaneously with options to combine and merge PDFs, add PDF passwords, and personalize your workflow. The app can even leverage your mobile contacts and cloud logins to make working on the go easier than ever. 10., 11. Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive: These cloud storage apps have become essential tools for any small business, changing the way we work and collaborate. You probably use at least one of them, and may be familiar with more from clients or partners who use them. Xerox® ConnectKey® Technologyintegrates with these popular cloud storage apps to fit into your existing business processes and streamline your workflow. You can scan documents from any ConnectKey-enabled printer or MFP directly to your favorite cloud storage apps, or to your business network.

Which apps do you rely on to help you get the job done? Tell us about your favorite apps in the comments.

Learn how ConnectKey Technology can transform the way you work at http://xerox.com/connectkey.