The Holy Trinity: 3 Most Important Principles of Mobile Marketing

As a business owner, you don’t need reminding about the importance of mobile. The era of the smartphone is now, meaning it’s now vital for businesses to create mobile-specific marketing strategies to continue developing a return on investment (ROI) – ignoring mobile optimisation is no longer an option.

With mobile web usage surpassing desktop for the first time last year, it’s unsurprising 71% of businesses believe mobile marketing is core to their success. However, for smaller businesses, it can be difficult to know where to get started. Considering there’s a multitude of mobile advertising strategies available, determining the most beneficial methods can seem overwhelming – it’s never a one-size-fits-all operation.

Want to enter the world of mobile? This article sifts through the noise, highlighting the three most important principles of mobile marketing, and several specific strategies to put them into action.

#1 – Mobile Optimisation is Key

Less is More

Research by Invision indicates 85% of consumers believe your mobile site should be as good, if not better than your desktop site. Is it? Recent statistics show 91% of small business websites are not mobile optimised; meaning you could be missing out on crucial sales to competitors, and one key thing responsible for this could be an overuse of text.

This doesn’t mean you have to cut your copy completely, for text is a fantastic way to develop brand image and relay information to visitors. However, you don’t want mobile users to drown when visiting your site.

Hiding large amounts of text with ‘see more’ and ‘see less’ buttons is perfect for making a website appear more orderly whilst allowing users to avoid more detailed information if only a short, compelling summary is required. If visitors want to find out further information, they can click to see more. By providing visitors with control over this decision, an enhanced user experience (UX) can be offered.

See these desktop and mobile versions of Sunrise Care’s site, and note the less cluttered appearance on mobile:

Don’t make it Difficult to Tap!

One of the most common issues with mobile sites derives from the navigation buttons being too small or close together for users to click, these are known as tap targets.

When a webpage loads on a mobile it appears compressed. If your tap targets are difficult to tap, this makes the accessibility of links, buttons and ads more difficult, creating a frustrating UX and, worse, potentially sending them elsewhere. Imagine a user is trying to tap ‘Contact us’ but keeps clicking on ‘Services’ instead. How long until they give up?

Google’s Android UI guidelines recommends the minimum size for a tap target should be approximately 7mm (48 CSS pixels) to allow for easy navigation. Provide enough room around tap targets for a fingertip, regardless of the display used.

A ’tap target size’ error on mobile SEO tools is usually caused by tap targets being too close together, rather than the target itself being too small. Make sure you leave enough space between each target so users aren’t directed to the wrong landing page by accident. You can combat this problem by setting “100% width” on your targets, to ensure they keep their dimensions on different size screens.

See this menu from Typeform for a good example of this done well:

#2 – Optimise Inbound Calls

Use PPC Click-to-call

Mobile is a fantastic marketing medium because it’s so action-orientated; especially for inbound phone calls, in fact – Social Media Today reports that nearly 90% of those who search for a local business on mobile call within 24 hours. With research showing mobile search will generate over 73 billion consumer-to-business calls by 2018, allowing easy access contact numbers for mobile users is essential.

In other words, there’s a huge opportunity here because people who find your business through search are likely to call you. And once they call you, those calls convert 10 times better than clicks, according to Hubspot.

What you definitely don’t want to do is make the journey to picking up the phone more difficult than it needs to be. That’s where click-to-call through PPC (pay per click) advertising comes in.

PPC advertising is a fantastic solution for putting your products or services in front of people at the top of the results pages. Remember – creating PPC ads to improve your search listing doesn’t guarantee customer interaction at face value, for prospects still have to the click an ad to visit your website and locate a contact number; this can become tedious and a hassle – especially if they require quick access.

PPC click-to-call means ads will feature your business’ telephone number, allowing users to click on a number or phone icon and dial through immediately; making accessibility through mobile web browsing considerably easier. By cutting the steps required, you lower the barrier to getting in touch and can increase those valuable inbound calls. These ads can be shared within a specific ad group or throughout an entire campaign and can be counted as conversions.

Don’t make it hard for your prospects to get in touch – that’s marketing 101.

Upgrade your Telesales System

Making your business more accessible to call is one thing, but that’s not the end of the journey. You won’t capitalise on that 10x higher conversion rate unless you’re handling those calls effectively and efficiently. One important part of that is call tracking. Invoca research found that over 75% of marketers want to receive more inbound phone calls, but 68% can’t track inbound calls.

Inbound call tracking allows you to see where your marketing campaigns are effective. It also allows you to trouble-shoot any bottleneck areas, so you can fix the problem and increase conversions.

Take Worldpay, the global payment processing company, for example. Considering they handle a large quantity of calls on a daily basis, Worldplay needed to identify the different types of calls they receive to optimise their marketing efforts and ultimately increase their number of inbound sales.

By implementing Mediahawk call tracking software, Worldpay discovered their Interactive Voice Response routing was causing callers to hang up before reaching a sales rep, resulting in lost sales. This insight allowed them to remove their IVR system, so callers would reach a salesperson directly. They almost instantly saw a decrease in hang-ups and an increase in inbound call sales.

Leverage Google Maps

If you want local users to easily be able to find your business, you need to use Google Maps effectively. Google My Business allows you to create an optimised map listing profile that includes:

Address

Contact number

Website

Photos

Short description

Calls to action

Click-to-call

Users who see the listing are then much more likely to call because a) you’re taking up more real estate on their mobile, and b) you’re making the information accessible and the action simpler to complete.

Paris House have successfully created a Google my Business profile that includes their address, contact number, website and menu calls-to-action for mobiles. By optimising their local listing, those who find the restaurant are more likely to make a booking as the action can easily be completed via a mobile.

#3 – Be location specific

Use Facebook Local Awareness

One of the biggest advantages of mobile is that it’s mobile. Unlike desktop, your consumers carry their mobile with them, which allows you to get much closer to the buying moment than ever before.

As Google says, over 80% of smartphone users will use their phone to influence their purchase decision – while they’re inside your store. Mobile allows brands to cross the divide, getting closer to their consumer when it really matters; meaning reaching people locally is essential for determining the volume of consumers who are interested in what your business is offering offline and online.

The beauty of mobile marketing is that it allows you to be more specific about the content you deliver, depending on where the user is their journey – it isn’t just digital marketing done on mobile. As people are conducting more research in advance of an offline purchase, knowing a product is available nearby makes an advert actionable and useful for customers.

One really good way to achieve this is through Facebook Local Awareness; which allows you to create location-targeted ads to users who are near your business. These map cards are marketed specifically to people local to you, so they’re most likely to be interested in your business. You can personalise these adverts with locally relevant information, including:

Distance from user to your business

Business location

Opening hours

Directions from user

You can also add a click-to-call function and a message now function so those users can easily get in touch. Using geo-targeted adverts like this is a new way to target users, reaching them at the optimum time and place for conversion.

Argos have used Facebook local awareness to drive in-store purchases by advertising their newest products from specific brands and including a ’Get Directions’ call-to-action, which reveals a map to the user’s closest store. It also features similar products nearby and automatically removes advert if the product has sold out.

Social media is a fantastic way to reach your potential customers as it’s such a popular activity on mobile. Marketing Land actually reported nearly 80% of time spent on social media happens through mobile. Social media advertising through mobile is how you can tap into that, and Facebook Local Awareness should be a crucial part of your strategy.

Natalia Selby is a marketing coordinator at Mediahawk.