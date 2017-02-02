Small Business Bites: What to Know Before Moving into a New Building

By Eileen O’Shanassy

Moving your small business into a new building allows you to grow and thrive more than ever before. You are no longer limited by the space available. Before the move-in takes place, there are several key issues you will need to find out about first. The details of these issues will help you to stay safe in your new location.

Safety

Before moving your small business into a new building, find out what safety features are in place. You may wish to know if the building has fire doors and a built-in sprinkler system. You may also wish to find out if the glass is shatter-proof and if there is a safe room where you and your staff can go in case of a severe weather event. Keep in mind any potential environmental safety issues, such as the presence of lead paint or asbestos insulation.

Wiring

Today’s small businesses heavily rely on technology, with most businesses using many computers, printers, and other products on the Internet. You will need to make sure the building you are moving into has wiring that can accommodate the electrical and internet requirements of your business. You may need to have the wiring upgraded in order to accommodate your needs for uploading and downloading data and handling your website traffic.

Security

The security of your new building is another important consideration. You may want to consider the installation of a home security system in order to protect your equipment and supplies from vandalism and theft. An electronic or key card entry pad is also helpful to controlling access to your business. The installation of motion-detecting lights and video cameras improves security and provides you with evidence in case of vandalism or theft. With a good home security system installation process you can outfit any small building with added security measures as well.

Utility Costs

You may wish to find out the estimated utility costs associated with the building that you are moving into. Although each business has different requirements and usage levels for electricity and natural gas, having an idea of these costs will help to plan your budget. Some buildings are more energy-efficient than others, which will affect your utility bills. Consider having an energy audit performed before your move-in date. The audit will provide you with action items that can help to lower your utility costs.

These key details about your new building can be determined by your landlord, the utility company, and service providers. Once you have the information in hand, you can work to make any needed improvements. A safe and efficient building will help your business to be more productive.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.