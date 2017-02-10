What (and When) Is National Entrepreneurship Week & How You Can Benefit; 7 Ways to Change Your Worst Business Habits & More

Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week by Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- What (and when) is National Entrepreneurship Week & how you can benefit
- 7 ways to change your worst business habits
HR
- 6 ways to foster healthy competition at work
- 10 ideas to reward your employees
Marketing
- How to boost your sales with social video
- How to get attention on Facebook
Money
- How to use accounts receivable financing
- Are you suffering from a financial “Groundhog’s Day”?
- 7 reasons you should be accepting mobile payments
Tech
- Why every small business must have a website