5 Red Flags Your Best Employee Is About to Quit

By Eva Wislow

Getting a good team for your business requires a lot of hard work. Combining the right candidate with the right skill can takes years of fixing and forethought. After all that work, the last thing an employer wants is losing a great team member due to personal issues or job satisfaction. Similarly, employee turnover costs the employer a lot of money especially if they have to keep on hiring every now and then. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, direct employee replacement accounts for as high as 50% to 60% of the annual employee’s salary. When other factors are included, the expenses can elevate to as high as 90% to 200% of the total annual salary. This is some serious money and bosses can do anything to avoid this.

Most business owner and bosses are caught off guard when one of their valuable employees wants to quit. So if you are a business owner, an employer a boss, here are five warning signs to look out for and know when an employee want to fly off the coop.

1. Sloppy Working Habits

Best employees tend to deliver top-quality work and within the stipulated deadline. So, when they begin to slip, it is easier to realize. A one time slip may not be a big deal, but the prolonged decline in quality or efficiency should be a red flag. It could be that your favorite employee is slowly disengaging from the company or has grown tired. Either way, if you see these signs from hardworking employees, it’s warning sign that they could be thinking of quitting.

Also, you may note that they have a habit of arriving late and leaving early before the work day is over. It’s time to read the writing on the wall.

2. Taking a Lot of Time Off

If the employee does not miss work, but lately they begin asking for more vacation days, call in sick more often, it may be a sign that they are tired with work or they feel disengaged at work. It is likely that they may be using their time off to look for employment elsewhere.

These habits might be a red flag that your employee may be getting ready to quit and they want to make sure they have a soft landing on another job.

3. They Show a Decline in Interest in Work

Recently, you may have noticed that one of your best employees has stopped offering ideas or suggestions on a project or task. They have little or nothing to contribute to new projects. Sometimes they may suddenly seem disinterested in any of the details. This a big reason to raise a red flag.

Have you noticed that one of your reliable employees declines to accept responsibility? Or do you offer an enticing project to a good employee only to be rejected? Chances are, the employee is disinterested and losing interest in the current job. Also, they may have landed other side projects and they have shifted their concentration to complete them. Be on the alert and find out why the employee wants to quit.

4. Less Interaction with Colleagues at Work

If an active employee, who is used to being excited about new projects suddenly starts distancing themselves from their co-workers or avoids social interaction, it could be a sign that the individual has already checked out and decided that they don’t enjoy working there anymore.

Similarly, if you notice that one of the most vocal employees is suddenly silent in meetings, it may be a sign that they have drifted and slowly disengaging. So, is an employee doing everything to avoid social interactions and conversations? This is a warning sign that something is wrong.

5. Complaining a Lot

Do you have a good employee who rarely complains before, but all of a sudden, they have started complaining a lot lately? Or do you have an employee who has developed a rude personality and begins complaining about your colleagues at work? This is a hint that something is amiss.

This shows that the person has become disinterested in his or her work and too much complaining may provoke other employees to become malcontents. If you don’t you may be replacing more than one employee, especially if his or her attitude has an impact on the co-workers.

So, realizing that an employee is about to quit can be quite a hard task. But it’s a lot less work as compared to finding new employees. Some of them are open and willing to discuss the issue, while others will just give some hints. It is important to be aware of these red flags as an employer and know how to stop the employee from quitting. It will save you a lot of money and time.

Eva Wislow is a career advisor at Careers Booster resume writing service. She loves helping people to achieve life satisfaction and success at work. Eva finds her inspiration in helping others find their true calling. Follow her on Twitter.