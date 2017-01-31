Security Investments All Entrepreneurs Should Think About

By Eileen O’Shanassy

Security should be a priority for any entrepreneur’s business. The majority of Internet users are innocent and are not criminals, but there are thieves, some very skilled, that make a living on stealing data and physical goods from others. Luckily, there are ways for entrepreneurs to protect themselves, and the security below will substantially deter the theft of data and burglary of physical items.

Surveillance of Your Premises

Having a surveillance system of your premises is one of the prime ways to deter thieves interested in taking your physical property. Surveillance systems are now compact and cost-efficient, and letting everyone know your property is being recorded is another deterrent. The surveillance security measure can be boosted by extending its power to logging recorded faces, clothing, and other qualities such as, mannerisms and how they walk to a database to make identification easier. Even residential systems and alarms and home alarm systems can be used effectively on your business, warehouse, or home business.

Printer Protection

Cyber criminals can have a field day with printers because people are unaware printers store the data they print on a limited storage space on the device. They also have weak security because people are oblivious to the security risk. Stick with wired printer connections, disable printer sharing, and consider printers designed to purge their memory automatically. This is all inconvenient and auto-purge printers may be costly, but the steps keep data secure.

Store Sensitive Data Off-Site

The more successful an entrepreneur becomes, the more competition you will face. Sabotage is a possibility, but so is stealing data to unlock the secrets of someone’s success. Storing data at a remote location prevents this. Ensuring the full measure of success means making sure the data is transferred off-site securely. Use of an encryption layer like SSL is the most important step. Finally, highly sensitive data should have its own dedicated line to send and receive.

Secure Digital Security Functions

It is not possible to lock up certain aspects of your business and data in a well-guarded room, so using solid security steps will keep the data of the business and the customers secure. The most elementary procedure is a strong password, and it should be mandatory for employees to do the same. Passwords should be more than eight characters, and should be alphanumeric and random. Also, keep workstations locked and encrypt data.

The steps above will beef up business security, but they are not perfect. Entrepreneurs should be constantly learning advanced security techniques and implementing them. As the business grows in size, there will be more employees, customers, and thieves wanting to be a part of the business. Implementing better security practices and keeping them updated will be a factor in ongoing success.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.