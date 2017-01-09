For Small Business, It Is the Best of Times; It Is the Worst of Times

Download Show URL

The SurePayroll Small Business Scorecard Measures Entrepreneurial Satisfaction

What are the greatest rewards, and the greatest frustrations, of owning your own small business?

You may be surprised to learn that money isn’t the answer to either question.

What matters far, far more to America’s entrepreneurs? And what do they absolutely abhor?

The SurePayroll Small Business Scorecard has taken the pulse of American small business owners every month since 2010.

This week on the Small Business Daily Podcast with host Dean Rotbart, SurePayroll’s Andy Roe, head “scorekeeper,” shares some of the most surprising insights into the way entrepreneurs feel on a wide variety of business topics.

Did you know, for example, that 46% of small business owners are unable to break away from work long enough to have lunch? What about you?

Listen in to hear other eye-opening results from the SurePayroll Small Business Scorecard and see how your small business experience compares to the mainstream.

Audio Links: