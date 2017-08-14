By Rieva Lesonsky

1—How to Win an Argument

There are all sorts of ways you can win an argument, but it’s important—especially at work—that you know how to argue effectively—or you’ll be known as a bully boss. Check out the infographic below from CashNetUSA to learn the skill of arguing.

2—Is Your Sales Team Creating Customers for Life?

Guest post by Tony Rodoni, EVP of Commercial Sales and Market Readiness at Salesforce.

When you’re growing your sales team, always keep in mind we live in a customer-centric world. Gone are the days of the smooth-talking salesperson who could sell ice to a penguin. Your success now depends on having a versatile sales team focused on solving customer problems and adding value at every step of the customer journey.

Modern salespeople have what I call a marketing mindset. They’re intent on identifying customer challenges and pain points so they can provide ongoing solutions rather than just immediate fixes. Their ultimate goal is to create customers for life rather than simply close quick deals. What they bring to your business is loyal customers, repeat sales and sustained growth.

The first step to building a sales team with a marketing mindset is to identify and find the right kind of people for the job. Then you have to create a sales model that supports their success, refine your hiring profile as you grow and provide every salesperson with the right tools to do their job.

Here’s how:

Hire salespeople with soft skills: Because the role of sales is shifting away from transactions and toward relationships, soft skills—such as communication, organization, teamwork, critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and social skills—have become invaluable.

But, soft skills are rare: LinkedIn reports nearly 6 out of 10 hiring managers in the United States have trouble finding people who possess them. And Business.com reports nearly 90% of new hires who turn over within 18 months fail because of their attitudes or personalities. So, if you have to choose between hard and soft skills, choose soft. Both are important, but hard skills can be taught, while soft skills usually can’t.

Create a smart, sustainable system: The key to the smooth and predictable growth of your sales team is to make that growth process systematic and transparent. Success is repeatable and failure can be avoided if you follow these four steps:

Develop your sales model. Use your first hire to nail down the most effective organization, strategy and processes for your sales team. If possible, start with two sales reps so you can more quickly test and compare different models. Follow a methodical hiring process. Once you’ve established your sales model, create a hiring profile and scorecard and use them every time you interview to fill a position. Soon, you’ll be able to detect the patterns that indicate the best fit for your team and your model. Refine over time. There are two reasons you need to continually refine your hiring profile and score card. First, you’ll want to home in and drill down on the patterns and characteristics that you determine to reveal your best candidates. Second, as your company goes through different stages of growth, you’ll have to recalibrate your sales model and re-assess the best skill sets and personalities to support it. Ramp up productivity with the right onboarding. The Sales Management Association found that consistent and effective onboarding can make new-hire salespeople productive 4 months faster and increase sales growth rates by 10%. For the best results at this stage, focus on content knowledge, like company or product information. Once you’ve given your new hires a solid foundation via onboarding, then you can quickly transition them into sales-skill training, development and coaching as needed.

The right tools for the job: Let’s circle back to where we started. The customer-centric world. Customers today don’t want to talk to your salesperson about your product or service. They want to talk about themselves. They want to focus on the problem they’re experiencing and how you’re going to help them solve it. And they expect salespeople to know their complete customer histories and have all the information to help them right at their fingertips.

That’s where a customer relationship management (CRM) system comes into play. A good CRM is built around the customer by connecting sales, service and marketing on a single platform. It provides a complete 360-degree view of customers, including everything from their purchases to their service requests. And it automates time-consuming tasks like data entry so your sales reps can spend less time on busy work and more time helping customers.

CRM systems also make it easier to follow sales processes and best practices – which is a huge plus for bringing soft-skill hires up to speed and creating consistency across the team. CRM gives sales managers the power to track and analyze productivity with a few clicks. And unlike common point solutions for sales, service and marketing, a quality CRM is fully integrated and built to scale with ease as your sales team and your business grow.

When so much depends on the success of your sales team, planning its growth can be a daunting task. But if you create a smart plan and stick to it, you’ll be amazed at how much control you have as you scale. And with the right tools, you’ll also be able to form a solid foundation to build an outstanding customer experience across the entire business.

3—Digital Marketing ROI

Most entrepreneurs know marketing is key to business success, but too many just throw money at it—without knowing if the ROI is worth it. The folks at Digital Examiner did a survey, asking SMBs “How satisfied are you with your current digital marketing” Return on Investment (ROI)?”

They discovered:

5% of SMBs are extremely satisfied with their ROI.

8% are moderately satisfied with their ROI.

45% do not measure ROI.

8% say their ROI is poor.

Check out the article, The Ultimate Small Business Guide to Digital Marketing ROI—there’s a lot of really useful information and advice in it.

4—3 Ways You May Be Ruining Your Financial Presentations

Guest post by Mary Ellen Biery, a research specialist at Sageworks, a financial information company that provides financial analysis and valuation applications to accounting firms.

For accountants, valuation professionals and business owners and advisors , financial presentations are a fact of life. Even if you are among the many people who fear public speaking more than they fear death, chances are that you will be required to present financials to clients or managers at some point in the coming year. Unfortunately, fear of presentations or taking the attitude that presentations are routine can result in a presentation that shortchanges the audience.

Furthermore, sub-par financial presentations can actually lower your perceived value by clients or managers. Most people receiving numerical information expect to gain some type of understanding, but they are disappointed if they leave the presentation with numbers swirling in their heads and little in the way of meaningful information that helps them take action.

Here are three ways you may be ruining your financial presentations, along with suggestions for what to do about each.

1— Number dumping. Surveys and executives consistently point to the use of excessive data in presentations as aggravating. Number dumping is understandable, given how easy PowerPoint makes it to generate slides with all of the information anyone could ever need. But too many slides with too many numbers will leave an audience numb from numbers or worse yet, asleep. They’ll spend brain power on trying to read and understand the numbers rather than on thoughtfully listening to your conclusions or suggestions.

Keep data simple and focused, and remember, most people retain only a handful of numbers, so when you use them, make them count. If you find yourself using jargon associated with GAAP, you may be providing too much data.

2—Living in the weeds. GAAP jargon can also signal that the presentation is veering off course into “the weeds.” Researchers believe the human mind operates at a high level of conceptual thinking rather than being focused on many smaller details, which means any numbers presented should be essential to the overarching points being made. Unfortunately, this approach may run counter to the presenter’s natural talent for understanding complicated details.

When preparing a financial presentation, consider the following “big-picture” questions:

What is the most important point that needs to be conveyed, and what data illustrates or supports this point?

What data illustrates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities or threats that the audience needs to understand?

Is there a piece of data that is surprising or particularly interesting? Maybe it runs counter to the accepted view of the business or points to an emerging trend.

3—Failing to provide context. Financial data without context can be meaningless, especially when communicating to busy people like business owners. If you’re presenting numbers without relating them to company goals, previous performance, benchmarks or some other context, the audience is merely getting numbers. As Plato said, “A good decision is based on knowledge and not on numbers,” so make sure you draw meaningful connections between the numbers and action.

In the book, “Next-Level Accountants: Your guide to growing a firm of trusted advisors,” consultant, author and former Silicon Valley CFO Randall Bolten notes that accountants and other financial professionals have a unique opportunity to build trust with clients by ensuring that financial information presented to them is understood.

“Accounting is a very technical discipline,” Bolten notes. “It’s hard. But you don’t get any credit for doing something that nobody else understands. You don’t become a trusted advisor that way. You become a trusted advisor by giving people advice they understand.”

4—Technology can bolster presentations. Technology can help business advisory professionals quickly and easily provide the type of proactive advice from financial data that research has shown business clients want. For example, some software can take data from tax returns and convert it into charts and plain-language descriptions of a business’s financial condition, including liquidity, efficiency and performance benchmarked against industry peers.

Clients regularly receiving valued insight and guidance will be more loyal and less likely to focus on the price of services when your competitors call on them or when your firm needs to adjust pricing.

Streamlined processes and time savings are also among the benefits of using technology for certain aspects of an engagement. For example, accountants who use an electronic tax return reader can save hours of time previously spent manually entering data, and they can use that time instead to utilize critical thinking skills that set these professionals apart from other service providers. Or professionals conducting business valuations can use an automated solution that automatically pulls into the written report the relevant analysis and commentary developed during the valuation process. In other words, by the end of the analysis, most of the report is pre-written.

5— Onboarding Next-Gen Employees



Guest post by Tom Franceski, Vice President & GM, DocStar

Organizations must attract and empower a new millennial generation of employees in the workplace. The first official interaction with the employee and the organization — the employee onboarding process can set the tone in providing support and access to resources to help new hires get up and running quickly.

However, sometimes employee onboarding processes are less than optimal, and this can make employees feel frustrated and even have second thoughts about their choice of employer.

For businesses, an inefficient and cumbersome onboarding process can rob departments of time and energy they can be spending on other value-added activities. It can also be costly; without automation, the cost of employee onboarding can skyrocket.

Millennials, which are expected to comprise up 75% of the workforce by 2020, are having a huge impact on the employee onboarding process, along with the so-called “gig economy.” It is estimated that a full 50% of the U.S. workforce is expected to be freelancers by 2020. To this end, the onboarding process must be internet-enabled and accessible at any time.

What’s more, millennials’ ideas of how work is done is vastly different than previous generations. They won’t put up with processes that are arduous and time consuming. They also have a more transient approach to careers. Millennials’ “average tour of duty” is only 6-to-12 or maybe 18 months, as compared to Baby Boomers and Gen Xers who stayed at companies 10-to-20-times longer. With this in mind, employee onboarding must be made as efficient and cost-effective as possible.

Onboarding entails an extensive amount of paperwork—W-4s, I-9s, benefits enrollment forms, tax forms, employee handbooks, non-compete affidavits, signed offer letters, 90-day goal sheets, and so on. The management and completion of that paperwork and other administrative aspects of onboarding often can take up to 10 hours of administrative processing time. The provisioning of desk/office space, badges and access credentials, computing devices and passwords, business cards, and scheduling of new hire orientation and training, are also part of this process.

Cornell University has characterized a few of these employee onboarding administrative activity “loss leaders”:

New hire lost productivity (due to workspace, tools and suppliers not ready/training not scheduled)

Offline forms printing, handling and mailing related costs

HR Admin (full-time employee) processing and data entry for new employee setup

Mistakes due to manual data entry that needed correction

Best-practice employee onboarding involves having electronic processes and workflows in place to ensure document-based steps and process-based steps are followed and that the full complement of activities that need to happen do so with the proper coordination and oversight.

Most critically, it’s essential that proper records management is in place surrounding employee files so that documents are kept only as long as needed. There’s significant liability both in instances where organizations are ordered to produce records and cannot comply, but also in instances where documents are kept longer than their necessary disposition schedule dictates.

As opposed to HRMS solutions—which are focused on talent acquisition and development—Enterprise Content Management solutions ensure the articles of record involved in employee onboarding are maintained in a secure and compliant fashion with electronic signature functionality, and are both collected and disseminated at the exact right times to ensure the best onboarding experience right from the start.

Investment in employee onboarding can go a long way. Research shows that a structured best practice onboarding process can help stave off early turnover. One study, for example, found that employees who attended a structured orientation program were 69% more likely to stay with the company for three years.

The faster new hires feel welcome and prepared in their new workplace, the faster they can contribute to achieving the organization’s goals. Optimal onboarding does more than reduce administrative burden and safeguard corporate liability — it sets clear expectations for employees and equips them for success, increasing job satisfaction and improving performance. Digital reengineering employee onboarding is the change that’s needed to attract and empower today’s next-generation workforce.

6—What Do Job Seekers Want?

Randstad US recently announced the findings of a new study examining job seekers’ perceptions, attitudes and expectations of the job search process. According to the data, while most candidates find value in technology, they are frustrated when it supersedes the human aspect of the process. In fact, 82% of respondents agree they are often frustrated with an overly automated job search experience.

Respondents weighed in on the specific role technology should play during the job search process: 95% of workers agree technology should be used to aid the recruitment experience, not replace it, while 87% agree technology has made the job search process more impersonal.

“The findings reinforce what we’ve believed for quite some time, that successful talent acquisition lies at the intersection between technology and human touch,” says Linda Galipeau, CEO Randstad North America.

Ideal candidate experience leverages innovative technology, but puts human interaction first

New, digital HR solutions and tools drastically change the way people connect to jobs. According to the Randstad survey, 82% of workers agree the ideal interaction with a company is one where innovative technologies are behind the scenes and second to personal, human interaction.

In fact, in working with staffing or recruitment firms, candidates named “a company that uses innovative technologies to find me jobs, but puts human interaction first as a priority,” as the most appealing.

Human interaction drives positive impressions of potential employers

Job seekers have become increasingly savvy about what makes a great candidate experience and what leaves them with a less-than-favorable impression. The study findings reinforce anecdotal evidence from Randstad’s recruiters, who have witnessed candidates’ desire for greater human interaction, despite their self-reported belief that technology has made the job search process more effective.

“Employers today, and in the future, will be judged by the experience they create for prospective new hires,” says Galipeau. “Job candidates are empowered to provide instant feedback on employers, rating a company’s candidate experience just as they would rate a movie or a product. In a tightening labor market, companies cannot afford to lose potential talent due to a poor hiring experience. And in a technology-driven world of talent, it’s not only about how a company markets itself, but what others say about the company that has a positive impact on employer branding.”

For more details go here. For insight into how recruiters can offer a more human job seeking experience, go here.

7—Ensuring Customer Happiness

Guest post by Geoff Zentz, CH Manager, Sunglass Warehouse

Whether you’re the brains behind a billion-dollar company or leading 12 people in your hometown small business—you know that customer service is an area that is not only needed, but is possibly the backbone to the success of the business. While there are people trying to sell the product or the one making the product, customer service departments are the ones on the front lines interacting with the customer.

We hear the joys, the anger, and every emotion under the sun. We are the grunt of customers’ frustrations, but also the happiness in their voices when the issues are fixed. Being in customer service can be difficult, especially when the holidays come around. Unlike other departments, some of us don’t always get the ability to “shut down.” We usually are the ones working on crazy shopping days: Black Friday, Labor Day Weekend, and Memorial Day Weekend. Working on those long weekends only means one thing: a lot of sales and all too often chaos.

Here’s the thing: it doesn’t have to be chaotic. As a manager for our Customer Happiness Team at Sunglass Warehouse—it is my responsibility to make sure we have plans put in place to actually execute effectively. While it is easier said than done, it also helps that we have a team that is dedicated, organized, and behind our procedures.

Specifically, during Memorial Day, we had a lot of prep work behind the scenes to make sure everyone was on board with our plans. With volume like we’ve never seen before (over 10,000 orders in four days), we had to make sure our team was prepared. Without a strong force, your team will crumble right in front of your eyes. What are some efficient steps to achieve alignment with your team? Take a look at the points below that will enable smooth communication and have the whole team ready to go.

How to get your team on board

#1. Involve the Team in the Plan: It’s easy for leadership to make a plan and tell the team to execute it. If you’re a manager like myself, you personally know that our departments would fail with that method. For Sunglass Warehouse and our Customer Happiness Team, we include the team in our plan. What does that mean? It means we have multiple conversations about what is likely going to happen, the volume that we are forecasting, all while asking how we can make situations less stressful for them. I always ask our team how they think we should handle these days and from there—we execute with them ways that mirror what they are most comfortable with.

#2. Feed Them: There are two things that our team needs: food and Starbucks. As managers, it is our responsibility to take care of our team. When you show them that you care and are actually appreciative of the work that they do, you will find that motivation will grow substantially. Along with getting them Starbucks in the morning, we also do team pitch-ins and catered lunches. We don’t just order lunch and split up, but rather we all eat together. Having a strong customer service team means having a strong front and by eating together – we can have free bonding moments and time to relax together and share some laughs. On a stressful day, sometimes you just need to laugh.

#3. Allow Breaks: If you don’t allow your team to take a breather—then you’re doing it all wrong. With as many touches as they are doing in one 8-hour shift, they will need some time to catch up to the madness. I’m not saying they need to leave the office and drive around the city for an hour. What I’m saying is that as a manager, we need to be aware of the tension or stress. If you see something that indicates any kind of break-down or elevated stress levels, allow that individual to go take a walk outside to get some fresh air or maybe dismiss them to get out of the room for a few minutes. With our team—we provide a punching bag named BOZO where individuals can take him to another area of the office and swing a few hits. I’ve realized with our team, they sometimes need to vent, and allowing that provides positive vibes and a safe place.

#4. Set Expectations Early: By setting expectations early, you are setting the base—and tone for the day. With our team being educated on what we are forecasting for that day and going over data, we are fully prepared. If your team knows information in the beginning, there won’t be any surprises. My suggestion: let them ask as many questions as possible. If your team is oblivious on the “forecast” for the day, then you’re doing them a disservice.

#5. Have Fun: What would a stressful day or weekend be without some laughs? With our Customer Happiness Team—we like to motivate in the mornings with fun games. While we’re still helping run a business, we need to be conscious to have fun while doing it. Sometimes we begin motivating the team with prizes by offering incentives to the person who first gets 40 phone calls or 20 emails answered. Whatever it is—bring some excitement to your team! By amping up your team with small tokens of appreciation, you will see their motivation peak.

#6. Celebrate Wins: Over Memorial Day Weekend, we had a ton of wins and we celebrated every single one. For example, our average hold time goal is usually 28 seconds and we crushed that with an average of 22.5 seconds. We also cut our average email reply time by 15 minutes and chat time by 6 seconds. While that data may not mean much for you—they were huge wins for our team. Because of that, we celebrated. It’s so easy to lose sight when our job is so fast-paced. Don’t forget the celebrate your team members. They work so hard and it would be a disservice to the department if successes weren’t called out and honored.

By now, I hope you’ve either questioned some of your own personal approaches or promised yourself you would implement something that has worked for my team. Customer service is the glue holding companies together, so one must treat it with care and preparation. Enjoy the busy seasons of your job and manage with integrity, hard-work, and a few laughs.

8—Why Women Are Naturally Better at Starting New Businesses

Guest post by Marsha Kelly, a serial entrepreneur who sold her first business for more than a million dollars. Catch up with Marsha on her small business blog.

Maybe you’ve dreamed of saying goodbye to your current job—and most of all, to your boss—by taking the bold step of starting your own business. You know that it’s going to be “1% inspiration and 99% perspiration,” to paraphrase Thomas Edison. Even then, success isn’t guaranteed.

If you’re a woman, however, a fair amount of research shows that you might have a better shot at success, once you strike out on your own, than your XY-chromosome colleagues.

For example, the annual revenue generated by female-run companies is approximately 13% more than the average revenue of companies owned by men.

Make no mistake: not everyone has what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur. Find out if you’ve got the chops by checking out our guide to the fundamental qualities that every female entrepreneur must possess.

10 Personal Qualities Shared by Female Entrepreneurs

You Are Confident, but Not Over-Confident: It will be difficult to succeed if you don’t believe in your product—and yourself. Generally, women choose businesses in which they have a personal stake or emotional investment, not just ones they see as having financial potential. At the same time, however, they also possess the self-awareness to prevent them from becoming ego-blind. Overconfidence is as damaging to a budding business as a lack of confidence. Women are better at striking a necessary balance between the two extremes. You’re Good at Relationship Building: If you’re like most female entrepreneurs, you have a contacts list a mile long. Moreover, you know how to nurture relationships in a way that benefits you professionally, but that is also authentic and genuine. Women don’t glad-hand, but instead try to seek relationships that are mutually beneficial. Creative Approaches Are Second Nature to You: The phrase “thinking outside the box” hasn’t become a business cliché for nothing. When the same stale approaches aren’t working, women are simply smarter about taking a new perspective and making unorthodox moves—giving away their products or services in order to build customer loyalty, for example. Men can be more conservative, choosing to follow conventions of business instead of the disruptive solutions that women favor. You Don’t Mince Words: Female entrepreneurs tend to get to the point more bluntly, and therefore more effectively, than their male counterparts. They don’t suffer fools, or idle chit-chat. This may be, in part, because they understand the value of their time (their own and other people’s), and are loath to waste it conversing about subjects that aren’t germane to the business at hand. Negotiation Is Your Middle Name: Men tend to approach negotiation as if they’re going into combat (or at the very least, a contest) — with an eye toward winning. Women, on the other hand, understand that negotiation isn’t dividing parties into clear winners and clear losers. Constructive negotiation, by its very definition, means that everyone gives a little, and everyone gains a little. Women expect and honor this, and therefore do well at making everyone involved feel satisfied with the compromise. You Have a High EQ: Sure, it helps to be smart if you want to go far as an entrepreneur, but having a high EQ—emotional intelligence—may be even more valuable. Businesses today have a softer side than ever before, with socially or environmentally conscious missions that give back even as they help sell products. Women, who excel at relationship building and respectful communication, are ideally suited to start-up culture in this new frontier. You Use Your Intuition: Intuition isn’t some nebulous, new-age quality like having ESP. It’s simply the ability to quickly analyze internal and external cues in order to make on-the-spot decisions. And it’s something women excel at. Even if you’re not taking down an international drug cartel while wearing a platinum blond wig, you can draw on your intuition to help you get ahead in the business world. You’ve Got Blond (or Brunette, or Redheaded) Ambition: Unfortunately, women must still work harder than men to achieve the same goals. If you don’t have the drive, the perseverance, the sheer stubborn ambition to succeed, then entrepreneurship might not be the best choice for you. Your Ego Won’t Get in the Way: Male entrepreneurs have a harder time than most women when it comes to separating their ego from their enterprises. You might think that it would be women who get emotionally invested, but it turns out that men take it harder (and make more desperate moves) when a startup goes south. Women aren’t afraid to cut bait, then regroup and try something else.

This could be due to the fact that men more closely associate their identity with their career, while women assume many roles: mother, wife, daughter, etc. They have less ego tied up in their roles as small business owners.

You Take Calculated Risks: A recent report found nearly three-quarters of female entrepreneurs are very confident making risky business decisions, but only 64% of men said the same. That’s not to say that women leap without looking. They just are more prone to taking the leap, after careful analysis, than their more risk-averse male counterparts.

Have you been nodding along enthusiastically to each of our 10 points, remembering times in your career when you exhibited these characteristics? You might just have the necessary chops to turn an entrepreneurial venture into a rousing success!

9—Optimizing Amazon Prime



Guest post by Bardia Dejban, CTO of Volusion

What Amazon is and what Amazon isn’t…We recommend that merchants think of Amazon as an acquisition channel—it’ll help them get some brand reach, but it should not be their primary traffic channel. Having a dedicated e-commerce store and a presence on Amazon is preferable, so you can use Amazon to reach the people who already buy there and in turn build brand awareness, but you need to also invest in organic and paid marketing (the best channels will of course depend on your industry and target audiences) in order to have healthy, diversified revenue streams, and not chronically rely on Amazon for their customers to find them.

If you missed out on Prime Day, don’t worry. Merchants will benefit from a more niche focus and effective brand strategy as opposed to a broad one. Beyond having a quality product that addresses a need, branding is probably your biggest weapon to compete against behemoths like Amazon. With a strong brand, not only will shoppers seek you out directly, thus avoiding aggregating marketplaces altogether, but you also get the added benefit of being elevated above the “who is cheapest?” game when you do appear in Amazon. Your product has brand power and doesn’t need to compete exclusively on price. Other tips:

Social media is often the most cost-effective way to compete with the Amazons of the world. It will require creativity and a deep understanding of your audience, but it is one of the fastest ways for a small or new brand to build an audience.

Providing superior and/or personalized customer service can also make you stand out. Provide free shipping when you can. Have a clear, customer-centric return policy. SMBs can also differentiate (and ingratiate) themselves through personalized touches such as free gifts.

Partnering with a social cause can be a fast way to earn brand awareness. Consumers, especially millennials, are generally more interested in purchasing products from an SMB that promotes social responsibility. Maybe they donate a portion of their sales to a relevant cause, or they apply the one-for-one model (think TOMS Shoes). Consumers love this and are more inclined to purchase from an ecommerce site that does this—even if it’s more expensive.

Final thoughts. It’s important to treat any promotion as a marketing intel opportunity to build brand awareness, gather emails, and/or build social following (which you can’t do on Amazon). After all, you want to sell to these folks in the future, not just when you have price reductions. Make sure your sale doesn’t undermine your brand; if poorly executed or done too frequently, discounts can devalue your brand and reframe consumers’ perception of your products’ value.

Quick Take

10—Do You Need a Mentor—or a Sparring Partner?

This is a must-read post about what it truly means to have someone truly committed to your success, and to be part of a team that “trusts each other enough to fight.”

11—5 Must-Watch Ted Talks

Are you an aspiring social entrepreneur or leader of a purpose-driven startup? Then you should check out these inspiring and informative Ted Talks—as recommended by the folks at Free Enterprise at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

12—The State of Video Marketing 2017

Video is becoming more and more of a key component for marketing. Chances are anything you want to know is in this booklet—and you can download it for free.

13—Can Smartphones Help You Relax?

According to a survey from Funding Circle, 1 in 5 business owners would rather give up a day of vacation than their smartphone for a week! You can read more about business owners and their smartphones here.