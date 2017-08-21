16 Things Entrepreneurs Should Know

By Rieva Lesonsky

Are You a “Zombie” by the End of the Day? Are You On Track to Meet Your 2017 Goals?, Are You Putting Your Small Business at Risk? And Other Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know

1—Preventing Chargebacks

No business wants to be considered high risk. However, according to Chargeback Gurus, a global payments company that helps e-commerce businesses prevent fraud and chargebacks, if a company constantly processes fraudulent payments or gets stuck dealing with expensive chargebacks, banks and online payment processors will consider them exactly that—risky.

Check out their checklist below of what e-commerce entrepreneurs should consider to protect themselves from fraud, avoid chargebacks, and ensure they aren’t blacklisted from payment processors before even getting off the ground.

2—Are You a Strong Finisher?

Sure, you work hard all day. But, do you lose some stamina as your day draws to a close? The folks at STL in London believe how you finish your day is just as important as how you start it. Take a look at the infographic below to see how to have a strong finish to your day.

3—Millennials and Money

How much do millennials know about credit scores? LendEDU just released a new survey showing many millennials have a lot to learn about their credit scores.

Highlights of the report:

7%of millennials have never checked their credit scores.

7% believe you can improve your credit score by increasing your credit utilization, while 36.3% believe their credit scores could be improved by maxing out, but paying a credit card on time. Only 17.3%knew they had to decrease their credit utilization.

Some millennials believe that race (4%), or gender (8.2%), or political affiliation (8.8%) are factored into your credit score.

6%have a FICO credit score that is either “fair” or “poor.”

8% would rather have a low credit score! [What?—How is that possible?]

The story isn’t much better when it comes to credit cards, either. That report showed

41% of millennials say the thought of using a credit card is a scary thing

36% have maxed out their credit card limit

45% do not know the interest rate on their credit cards, yet 48% carry a balance on their credit cards each month.

24% see their credit card as a status symbol

6% think a late payment would help their credit score

4—5 Ways to Tell Your Business is on Track to Meet Your End of Year Financial Goals

Guest post by Ryan Himmel, Financial Partnerships Lead, Americas, Xero

If, like many small business owners, you set end of year financial goals at the end of last year, would you believe we’re already past the halfway point? Now is a great time to check in and see how you’re tracking, given there’s still time to make adjustments and seek advice.

Whether your goals pertain to sales targets, revenue or opening new locations, determine whether your business will meet them before the ball drops this year.

Evaluate your financials: One of the defining traits of a well-run business is well-managed accounts. Take the time now to go through your sales receipts and invoices, checking your bank account to make sure the figures add up. There are some great financial applications out there that help you keep tabs on the financial health of your business. By doing this, you’ll be able to make the right decisions in both the short- and long-term.

Consider growth, revenue and sales goals: There are a few questions you can ask yourself honestly when assessing your business’ progress against your goals. In doing so, you can understand how your business has changed so far this year:

How are your revenues and profits trending compared with this time last year?

Has your business grown?

Are sales increasing?

Are expenditures higher than they should be?

Recognize your achievements if things are tracking well. If you haven’t seen any signs of improvement, look at the figures to find out more.

Stay on top of tax filing: Tax legislation can change regularly; it’s important to understand how any changes may affect your business. Find out when you need to file and pay taxes. When it comes to sales tax, you’ll need to file a return based on the filing frequency assigned to your when you registered your business. Make sure you’re up-to-date and set up calendar reminders for any upcoming deadlines.

Manage it all using a cloud accounting platform: Monitoring your business’ financial health can be quite the task, especially if you’re using desktop accounting software or spreadsheets. Using a cloud accounting platform like Xero gives you the ability to stay on top of your cash flow, accounts, sales and expenses and more, all with the convenience of anywhere, anytime accessibility.

Talk to an advisor: For those who aren’t well-versed in the numbers, hiring an accountant can be a great way to make sure you get the right help. Not only will they be able to give you advice on potential savings and growing your business, but they can also keep control of your tax obligations and more. They’ll be able to help you identify any problems before they become bigger—one of many reasons their professional expertise will pay for itself numerous times over.

By managing your accounts well and planning your business finances carefully, you can stay on top of your goals. Help from an accountant and smart accounting tools will help you to do so and keep tabs on your cash flow. Stick to your goals and you can continue to grow your business in the year to come.

5—5 Reasons Gen X is Taking Over in Business

Guest post by Keith Johnstone, Head of Marketing, Peak Sales Recruiting. You can follow him @KJ_Peak .

The generational clash in the workplace between millennials and baby boomers gets all the hype. It reminds me of the debate over who would win—Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson in his prime, because both have completely different styles and valid reasons why they would win.

However, a forgotten and unheralded challenger is primed to emerge as the next champion of the business world. It is the Gen Xers born between 1965-1980 and nobody seems to see them coming. When CNBC recently analyzed 17,776 transcripts from Wall Street earnings calls, Generation X was mentioned only 16 times compared to 620 times for millennials.

However, new studies and savvy business leaders are realizing that the Jan Brady’s of our society are the most influential, have the most spending power and are about to take over the C-Suite.

A study from Pew Research Center called America’s Neglected Middle Child sums up exactly why. They analyzed 10 categories in which Gen X bridges the wide chasm that exists between millennials and baby boomers including racial diversity, technological fluency, political persuasions, position on gay marriage, feelings on government and use of social media.

As the Head of Marketing of Peak Sales Recruiting, I am seeing first-hand that the retiring of baby boomers is leaving a huge vacuum in the C-Suite that is being filled by Gen X.

Here are five reasons why Gen Xers are becoming the champions of the business world:

They know technology and wear ties:Generation X currently has the most applicable experience in today’s rapidly evolving global economy. Having been key contributors to the evolution of the tech sector, they not only understand technology but have also managed the teams and created the strategies that have led to the creation of some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies. They have underestimated influence and spending power: Marketers are beginning to realize a best kept secret—Gen Xers have enormous spending power. According to the S. Department of Labor, Generation X spends more money per household than any other generation at $66,981. Ad Age concurs, noting that Gen X has more spending power than any other generation, representing 31% of total U.S. income. Sean Mahoney, VP at Sparks & Honey, says all eyes are on millennials and boomers, and no one is paying attention to Gen X. “They’re actually the people in power—power of the purse, they’re running households, they’re moving into political power, they’re in the center of everything.” Bill Gates and other world class brands gave them the keys to the kingdom: Bill Gates, one of the most successful innovators of all time is in his 60’s, which means he’s a baby boomer. In yet another stroke of genius, he turned the reins of Microsoft over to Satya Nadella, a Generation Xer that has received rave reviews for taking Microsoft further into the future by attracting talent from young startups. If Bill Gates, one of the richest men on the planet believes in Generation X than you can too. McDonald’s, 21st Century Fox and Harley-Davidson, among others have put Gen Xers in the corner office. “There is going to be a sea change in terms of the ways individuals in the corner office lead,’’ Sandra Davis of MDA Leadership Consulting said in an interview with theWSJ. “They (Gen Xers) are far more nimble and agile.” Gen X has produced some of the best entrepreneurs: There have been enormously influential Gen X CEOs that have helped the United States maintain its position as the best economy in the world. This includes a list of innovators often overlooked as Gen Xers such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Dell Computers Michael Dell. They’re paving the way for millennials to achieve even greater success: As a millennial, I admire my Gen X colleagues and am constantly blown away by their ingenuity, intelligence and innovation. Their insights and knowledge guide today’s businesses and are opening the doors for millennials to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

The Greatest Generation, baby boomers and millennials have all made tremendous contributions to our society. Not to be outdone are the contributions, influence and power that Generation X holds today. Due to a confluence of socio-economic issues and experience, Gen Xers are beginning to dominate the C-Suite and drive our economy forward until millennials are ready to take us to even greater heights down the road.

6—Ad-hoc HR Managers: Risky and Expensive

Guest post by Brian Michaud, Senior Vice President, ADP TotalSource®

Employees and bandwidth are precious commodities. Yet stretching those two resources seems to have become the norm—if not the necessity—for small business owners. People’s roles can morph with shifting needs. And in the frenzied pace of day-to-day business, crucial functions can get shuffled to workers who lack the necessary skills for the tasks.

One expert role that too often gets assigned to non-experts is the human resources (HR) manager. Small businesses have adopted a risky HR management model: The “ad-hoc HR manager (aHRM).” In their attempt to extend limited resources, the aHRM inadvertently may be placing at risk important items, such as compliance activities, benefits enrollment, and the accuracy of employees’ crucial HR information.

You could equate this practice to using untrained staff to handle bookkeeping or retaining someone without legal training to be the company’s attorney. It’s not hard to see similar potential pitfalls in using untrained HR support. Not to mention, using ad-hoc HR managers is costing small businesses a bundle.

In fact, small businesses indirectly pay on average more than $18,000 a year to have untrained staff manage their HR tasks, which could equate to an annual cost of $27 billion across the small business market. Despite this, 98% of companies say they don’t plan to hire trained HR personnel.

The recent ADP Ad-hoc Human Resource Management Study found as many as 70% of U.S. small businesses use ad-hoc HR managers rather than full-time HR employees. That indicates potentially as many as 1.5 million businesses could be using non-trained staff to manage their HR.

Although a vast majority of small businesses consider an aHRM to be a permanent solution, there are some potential drawbacks to this model.

It may make your company vulnerable to non-compliance. Ad-hoc HR managers handle the same tasks as professional HR staff, often with little outside help and far less training than their professional counterparts. (In fact, 82% of aHRMs have no HR certification or education, according to the ADP study.) Only one in four aHRMs are fully confident in their ability to keep up with compliance regulations, and even fewer (one in five) are confident they can manage HR tasks without making a mistake, the study shows. This potentially can expose businesses to costly errors, especially for those in industries facing constantly changing compliance regulations. Non-compliance can potentially lead to fines or time-consuming audits, lawsuits, and legal proceedings. For small businesses already stretched thin, the consequences of non-compliance may put them in an extremely vulnerable situation.

The aHRM model may cost your business money and resources it could allocate elsewhere. The report found that HR tasks are often managed by more than one person. In fact, the average number of aHRMs per small business is 1.6, the study shows. Further, aHRMs spend nearly 20% of their time managing secondary HR tasks. Considering businesses often have more than one aHRM, this averages 13 hours per week spent on HR tasks. That’s 650 hours annually, which can be inefficient and costly, considering aHRMs (by definition) can only devote partial focus to HR tasks. In addition, due to inexperience and lack of training, aHRMs may take longer to complete these tasks than trained HR professionals. This siphons precious time and resources away from the job they were hired to do. While using an ad-hoc HR manager may seem like a prudent use of available resources, the inefficiencies associated with it (not to mention the risks) could possibly cost a business more than the price of a dedicated HR professional.

It can take a bite out of employee job satisfaction. Overwhelmingly, aHRMs are unhappy they’ve been assigned the HR manager role, the study found. Only one in 10 ad hoc HR managers enjoy performing their HR tasks, and nearly two-thirds want to jettison their HR duties. This could be because they aren’t getting the help they need—29% of aHRM companies don’t use an HR service provider to manage HR functions. That may be contributing to the anxiety and lack of confidence many aHRMs feel in key areas, such as compliance, benefits, and security of employee information. Low morale can lead to low engagement and, ultimately, to low retention. With the ongoing war for talent, small businesses may want to re-examine how they manage HR to potentially avoid dissatisfaction in the ranks. Companies also may want to consider whether adding HR tasks to an employee’s primary job is worth potentially driving him or her into the arms of a competitor.

The outlook for aHRMs is, frankly, a bit dim, the study indicates—87% of aHRMs don’t see their jobs getting easier, and 78% are concerned about their ability to keep up with future changes in HR regulations. But there are ways to help:

aHRMs see HR experts as the most effective means for helping manage their responsibilities. In fact, 75% of aHRMs say they would be more effective in their roles if they had an HR manager to contact for advice, such as one from a Professional Employer Organization or PEO. PEO models allow employers to outsource some of these HR tasks and can provide a trained professional as a resource. These experts also may alleviate some of the stress associated with managing HR tasks.

Online resources are another option. Automated tools can help an overwhelmed employee manage compliance, benefits, and payroll by simplifying and organizing tasks and procedures.

Using an ad-hoc HR manager may simply seem like the price of doing business, but the accuracy of employees’ crucial HR information, compliance activities, and benefits enrollment is no place to skimp. Small businesses may benefit from access to a dedicated small business HR support team that can help them implement rock-solid HR best practices and navigate how changing regulations might affect their businesses.

7—What Consumers Expect from E-Commerce Apps

Most consumers expect high-tech, personalized experiences on e-commerce apps, according to the 2017 E-Commerce App Survey from Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews firm. At least 80% of those surveyed want app features that allow them to purchase directly through the app, sync loyalty rewards, and get discounts.

While Clutch says these types of features are now more commonplace on apps, other features, are just now breaking into the market. Consumers have said they’d “opt-in for product recommendations, personalized experiences, augmented reality features, and social media integration.”

The survey also shows as app technology advances, consumers will continue to prefer apps over websites. Clutch quotes Nik Sanghvi, head of U.S. sales and business development at Robosoft Technologies, “Users prefer native mobile apps over mobile sites because of the user experience, the loading speed, as well as the fact that apps offer frictionless shopping.”

There are four main reasons, says the report, why consumers use e-commerce apps—to find deals, enjoy the flexibility to buy anytime and anywhere, compare products and prices, and save time.

You can check out the full report here.

8—Subscription App Trends

Liftoff, a leader in mobile app marketing and retargeting, recently released its first-ever report dedicated entirely subscription apps trends. The data shows “setting subscription costs too low might actually lose otherwise-loyal app users.

Liftoff divided all subscription apps into three distinct categories based on cost-per-month—low: $.99 to $7; medium: $7-$20; and high: $20-$50. They found apps in the medium price range ($7-$20) have the highest install-to-subscription rate of the three price groups, and the lowest cost to acquire a subscriber. In fact, apps that fall in the medium price range see five times more conversions than low-cost subscription apps.

Liftoff’s data indicates if you offer a subscription apps, it might be smarter to charge more—but don’t overdo it: Apps in the highest cost range see a drop-off in conversion rates, averaging at just 0.73%.

Time is money—which price range garners the quickest conversions? The longer it takes a mobile user to get through the funnel from install to subscription, the less likely it is they will subscribe.

Apps at the low end of the pricing scale took the shortest time (15 minutes) to convert users. On the other hand, high-end apps had to wait 22 hours on average before a mobile user committed to a subscription. The good news is medium-cost apps only had to wait 25 minutes for consumers to make a decision to subscribe.

Gender breakdown: The data shows women are more likely to install and subscribe to an app, but this increased engagement comes at a price—it costs $4.43 to acquire a female who will install the app—14.3% more than the cost to acquire a male. And the expenses don’t stop there, as the cost to acquire female users who then go on to subscribe is an additional 14.4% more than that of their male counterparts.

9—Technology Roadblocks Holding Marketers Back

Bynder, a global leader in creative file management, recently released Small Business Marketing, Big Digital Challenge, are search report showing SMB marketers are struggling to efficiently reach intended audiences, due to technology roadblocks.

The report shows SMBS “lack the technological and organizational structure for safely and securely storing and sharing digital files, including logos, images, video, brochures, white papers, presentation decks and more.” For example, 71% of respondents store creative content on their computer hard drives, inhibiting access to and use of digital content and putting files at risk of data loss.

Additional key findings include:

Security is a concern: 37% of respondents feel very confident about the security of their digital assets and how they’re stored and shared today.

37% of respondents feel very confident about the security of their digital assets and how they’re stored and shared today. Employees don’t have the accessibility needed for anywhere and anytime access: Roughly 75% feel limited in how they can share assets internally and externally. Only 38% feel very confident in their ability to manage assets so that anyone within the organization can access from anywhere, at any time.

Roughly 75% feel limited in how they can share assets internally and externally. Only 38% feel very confident in their ability to manage assets so that anyone within the organization can access from anywhere, at any time. Marketers aren’t prepared to scale and keep pace with business growth: 47% say their top scalability concern is maintaining brand consistency. For 39%, it’s getting more reuse out of marketing files. Other scalability concerns include measuring marketing ROI and managing version control and copyrights.

Check out the full report here.

10—3 Often Overlooked Costs of Employee Turnover

The average cost to a company of turning over a highly skilled job is 213% of the cost of one year’s compensation for the position, according to the Center for American Progress. Fred Parrish, founder and CEO of The Profit Experts™ and author of The Profit Mentality, (he’s been called “America’s Small Business CFO”) says, “Costs to recruit and train employees to fill vacancies can be extremely large. In addition to the direct cost of hiring and training new staff, the financial impact of lost efficiency and the stress induced on current employees resulting from the recruiting period and training requirements after a new hire is quite significant and it cannot be easily calculated.

According to Parrish, additional costs include:

Staff strain while the position is unfilled:The process of recruiting and hiring replacement staff can take weeks or even months to successfully complete. Until it is finished, there is a need for existing staff to provide support in completing the tasks required of the vacant position while at the same time meeting the requirements of their own positions. Learning curve effects on profitability:The amount of time it takes the new employee to get through the normal learning curve can also take weeks or months. During that time, there is a tremendous gap in productivity vs. compensation. Until the new employee is fully trained, there is a serious negative leverage working on the profitability of the company. Training demands:Training new employees has both a direct and an indirect effect on current staff members. Where time is required of the existing staff to train, it directly reduces the time available for them to respond to normal operating issues. Also, the need to cover gaps in efficiency caused by the learning curve indirectly affects the performance and morale of other staff. Existing staff members often find themselves in a position where they are unable to complete their own tasks on time while being required to assist in covering the requirements of the newly staffed position.

Parrish explains, “Each time these situations occur, the stress on the organization is significant and, depending on the specific circumstances, can continue for extended periods. The effects are more severe in smaller organizations where the absence of one individual can have a dramatic impact on the overall staffing and there are not as many other employees to cover the gaps in efficiency.”

These issues can have far-reaching effects on the entire business, so companies should give serious consideration to retaining staff and the relationship to overall payroll costs. One way Parrish helps companies do this is by augmenting their financial staff with senior-level expertise from The Profit Experts™, his affordable CFO service that helps small business owners improve their profitability and cash flow. He shares these key takeaways:

Payroll is a (if not the) major area of management focus for controlling operating expenses in most businesses.

In addition to the obvious cost (salaries), there are “hidden” costs that are not so well understood, and can add a significant premium to the base number.

By managing staffing levels, you can avoid the need to manage the details of those many associated costs while reaping the same benefits on the bottom line.

“If you have employees you will have to address the ‘hidden’ costs on some level,” Parrish advises. “Given that your decisions will affect the company well into the future, it pays big dividends to give thought about the ramifications. Get professional help where you need it and follow the experts’ advice.”

11—Why Document Management Establishes a Growth Mindset in Employees

Guest post by Jesse Wood, CEO of document management software vendor, eFileCabinet.

“Becoming is better than being.”—Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D., author of Growth Mindset

How could Carol Dweck say such a thing?

If we don’t have to work for something and can simply ‘be’ it as opposed to working hard to ‘become’ it, why would being what we want to be be worse than putting in the long hours and toil that is required of us to become who we want to be?

Because if we can learn to become a certain way, we can teach others to become that way. Whereas people who are born with talent have zero shot at teaching others how to improve themselves in their respective areas of talent.

For those unfamiliar with Carol Dweck, she is a psychology professor at Stanford University and author of Growth Mindset, one of the most impactful educational psychology books of the 21st century.

Understanding the growth mindset in a document management context: The basic precept of this book is that those who believe they can develop their talents with hard work, effective strategy, and being receptive to feedback from others will become successful.

The antithesis of the growth mindset is the fixed mindset, which most people hold; the latter of these two mindsets believe that ability is fixed, and therefore are less receptive to feedback, strategy, and learning processes because they feel these mechanisms will serve little if any purpose in self-improvement.

What most industrial organizational and educational psychologists have not addressed as it relates to the growth mindset, is how it can be analyzed through a lens of workplace technology—particularly technologies that impact every portion of the business process, like document management solutions.

With these solutions, we can all adopt a growth mindset and become better workers. First, however, organizations must decide which doc management technologies to pursue, and which document management platforms will work best for them.

Then they will have established a comfortable environment to ensure employees realize their potential to increase their own self efficacy, regardless of what roles they fill in organizations.

Below are several instructive tidbits on how human resources departments and executive teams can use document management technologies to apply Carol Dweck’s growth mindset in the workplace, which has been proven to improve productivity, morale, and motivation.

Document automation removes fixed ability from the equation: If employees lose track of multiple tasks they are trying to juggle, chances are they have, at a very basic and subconscious level, a fundamental belief they lack the intrinsic ability to multitask or ‘keep track of things.’

This tells us that instead of using employees to keep track of things, executive teams and their HR departments or personnel can use document management systems to keep track of things for employees.

This helps to level the playing field, and provides room for employees to focus on developing their actual skill sets, not managing documents.

If ability is not fixed, then neither is technophobia—it can be transcended and overcome in the context of simpler document management interfaces in the workplace, and this precept is also applicable to other technologies that will impact the workforce in the next decade, including IoT (Internet of Things).

The HR plague: a false growth mindset: A false growth mindset is just as debilitating as lacking a true growth mindset. This phenomenon occurs in office environments when workers, managers, groups, (or other nodes), falsely believe they embody a growth mindset.

Here are just a few of the most common manifestations we see in office environments that prove growth mindsets are not adopted, even though many HR personnel and executive teams believe the growth mindset has been adopted.

Making the Wrong Praise Paramount: The problem with praise, as highlighted by Dweck’s work on the growth mindset, is that managers, executives, and even coworkers holding similar ranks to each other within organizations tend to give praise with fixed mindset connotations—a mentality that looks down on praising employees for hard work, diligence, and other attributes that are more likely to cultivate productive employees than talent alone.

For instance, we are more likely to compliment a worker by saying “You’re so smart,” than we are by saying “You’re working so hard,” although the latter of these two compliments is more conducive to progress and, therefore, more deserving of praise.

Perhaps the greatest component of a document management technology is its ability to trace and track activity on a company-wide basis, ensuring that everyone knows who is accomplishing what, and through which means.

Not only does this provide an effective framework for keeping tab of project progress, it also ensures those most deserving of praise receive it, and in the correct form.

Redefining new hire processes: Training is a vital component of any new hire process, no matter the industry or sector in which new hires work.

When training is not properly planned, it makes employees resort more commonly to negative perceptions about their own intrinsic value and ability.

But when training is organized, especially at the document level, employees will not only be quicker to grasp new concepts of the document software used in the organization and the processes of the organization itself, but will also be quicker to actualize their own sense of intrinsic value that they bring to an organization.

They will, essentially, be more equipped to fulfill their new roles with confidence, poise, and assurance if they are given one technology to use that touches every portion of the business process as opposed to having to learn numerous technologies that only touch minor parts of the business process.

12—Small Business Optimism Climbs

According to the latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index, small business optimism continues to climb in the third quarter as business owners reported they’re the most optimistic they’ve been in more than a decade.

The quarterly survey had an overall Index score of 106 in July—an 11-point increase from April, and the highest since April 2007. The increase in optimism was driven by several factors, including:

Strong financial situation: 76% say their current financial situation is very good or somewhat good, up from 73% in April.

76% say their current financial situation is very good or somewhat good, up from 73% in April. Healthy revenues: 46% say their business’s revenue increased over the past 12 months, up from 41% a year ago.

46% say their business’s revenue increased over the past 12 months, up from 41% a year ago. Ease of obtaining credit: 48% say credit will be somewhat easy or very easy to obtain over the next 12 months.

48% say credit will be somewhat easy or very easy to obtain over the next 12 months. More hiring: 21% say the number of jobs at their company increased over the past 12 months.

There’s more information in the infographic below.

13—Gateway Canada

Alibaba Group is coming to Canada September 25. Gateway Canada will be held at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. Alibaba says the event is “an opportunity for Canadian companies, agribusinesses, entrepreneurs, the travel and hospitality industry, to learn about the growth of the Chinese market and how Alibaba can help them tap into the Chinese consumers’ rapidly growing demand for imports and international tourism experiences.”

Speakers will include Jack Ma, executive chairman and founder of Alibaba Group and local entrepreneurs. There will also be category breakout sessions, business solution sessions and marketplace networking opportunities.

The company says about around 600,000 Chinese tourists visited Canada last year, spending well over C$1.25 billion. And since 2018 has been designated as “Year of Canada-China Tourism,” those numbers are set to rise.

Quick Takes

14—Marketing Subscription Box

Vistaprint recently created Promobox, a monthly subscription box service with personalized marketing products. It contains three to five custom products specifically designed for business owners to help inspire unique and effective ways to market their companies. Want to know more? Check out their video.

Cool Tools

15—Graphic Design Made Easy

FotoJet Designer has introduced a simple but powerful graphic design app, available on both Mac and Windows.

Some key features:

900+ templates for social media graphics, magazine covers, cards, posters, flyers, banners and more.

Thousands of resources: clipart, fonts, effects, backgrounds, lines and shapes, etc.

Powerful editing tools: crop, resize, rotate, layer management, duplicate, undo/redo, etc.

16—Support for WordPress



GoDaddy recently launched WP Premium Support, a new service that provides GoDaddy customers with support and a new level of access to WordPress expertise. The offering helps small businesses fix, update and optimize their WordPress sites more quickly and conveniently than before. GoDaddy will now offer a premium WordPress support option, which has over 40 knowledgeable developers on-call to provide expert guidance on resolving site issues and boosting performance at the drop of a hat.