Small Business Reading List by Rieva Lesonsky
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
Best Practices
- My favorite things to help small business owners
- 7 resolutions to help you build a better business in 2017.
- What business records do you need to keep?
- 5 things you can outsource & 1 you never should
HR
- Is strengths-based employee development right for your business?
Inspiring Success Stories
- It takes a village to start a business.
- Do what you do best & outsource the rest.
Marketing
- Email marketing checkup for retailers
- 2017 email marketing trends you need to know about
- 3 ways to make your email marketing work
- 5 ways to maximize your marketing
- Is it time for a marketing makeover?
- 10 content marketing strategies
Money
- Do you do business with the government? You need to know about invoice financing.
- 7 resolutions to boost your small business finances.
Productivity
- 8 productivity tips guaranteed to turbocharge your year
Sales
- The #1 thing your website needs to make the sale
Startup
- 7 common startup mistakes & how to avoid them
Tech
- FREE Google products you need to know about
- New year=new technology