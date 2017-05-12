Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 9 best movies for small business owners to watch
- How to grow a waste management company
- Are you too dependent on 1 big customer?
- Do your emails have this one fatal flaw?
- How do your leadership skills stack up?
HR
- Are you ready for the new age of employee benefits?
- #1 benefit your employees want
- Give your employees feedback that gets results
Inspiring Success Stories
Marketing
- Why local SEO matters—more than ever!
- How do different generations act on social media?
- Which email offerings get the most response?
- 5 ways to get new patients with referrals
- Everything a new dentist needs to know about marketing
Money
- 16 ways to cut costs
- Are you relying on debt to grow?
Sales
- 5 customer service lessons every company needs to learn
Tech
- Simple-to-use new printer that protects your business
- Can your domain name be different than your business name?
- 12 things to test before your website goes live