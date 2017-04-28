Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Does your domain name & business name have to be the same?
- 6 ways to turn millennials into loyal customers
- Are you ready to lead?
- 10 ways to attract new customers
- 6 tips for growing a waste management business
- 5 steps for dentists to attract new patients
HR
- Have virtual employees? Use freelancers? Best ways to keep track of their time
- Giving employees feedback that gets results
Inspiring Success Stories
- This entrepreneur attributes her success to the Golden Rule
Marketing
- 10 ways to use social media for your business you may not have thought of
Money
Sales
- 5 millennial shopping trends you can’t afford to ignore
- Use personalization to boost your e-commerce sales
Startup
- How to start & grow a computer designs systems company
Tech
- Do you have a backup data plan?
- 7 things every field service business website MUST have