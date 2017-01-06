10 Successful Content Marketing Strategies for Your Small Business; 11 Changes to Make in 2017 and More!

Small Business Reading List by Rieva Lesonsky
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
Best Practices
- SMB experts share their 2017 predictions
- 11 changes to make in 2017
- The ultimate short list of tools to help you automate your day
- How to make your retail business more collaborative
- My favorite things for entrepreneurs & small business owners
Marketing Smart
- 10 successful content marketing strategies for your small business
- Email marketing is still #1.
- How does your social media marketing measure up?
- 3 ways to grow your Instagram account (from my nephew)
Money Matters
- Don’t get ripped off: What’s the difference between APR & simple interest?
People Power
- How to build a backup bench of employees
- Creating a better benefits package for 2017
- Ergonomics can make your staff more productive
- How to motivate your staff to work longer hours
- Before you promote an employee to management, ask them these questions
Sell More
- Are you keeping up with your customers’ expectations?
Tech
- 8 ways mobile technology can boost your construction business
- I hope you’re not one of those small businesses without a website