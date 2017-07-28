What Your Small Business Shouldn’t Worry About

By Eileen O’Shanassy

When you start a small business, the process can feel overwhelming at times. For many business owners, the list of things they feel should be of prime importance can get longer and longer with each passing day. However, while new business owners may think they should be dealing with issue after issue, the fact is, there are many things you don’t have to be worrying about so soon after getting started. If you’ve started a business and want to know what you don’t need to worry about, here are some ways to ease your mind.

Don’t Rent Office Space

If you’ve been comparing rent for business space, take a step back and reconsider your options. While you may think you need office space, you can actually start out by having a home office, which will be more convenient as well as cost-effective by keeping your overhead low. If you do need a space right away, don’t forget to include security system options that are in line with your budget. Protection is key early on.

Forget the Management Team

Once you’ve started your business, don’t automatically assume you need several layers of management. Not only will this increase overhead, but it will also have too many people trying to make decisions too early in the process. Instead, trust your own judgement as a business owner and realize you’ll probably be able to wait several years before layers of management will be necessary.

Don’t Worry About Insurance

One of the biggest expenses for small businesses, insurance is something that can be delayed initially for most small businesses. For example, if you’re starting a medical private practice, it definitely makes sense to purchase malpractice insurance. However, if you’ve started a small landscaping company, insurance is an expense you won’t need early on.

The Checkbook Balance System

When you first start your business, a formal accounting system may not be necessary. While you’ll have expenses and maybe even a small amount of revenue, you won’t be in need of a profit-loss statement. Instead, just use common sense and keep track of what you spend by using a simple checkbook balance system. Once your business starts to grow, you can then implement a simplified accounting system that tracks revenue, expenses, and cash.

While some business owners feel as if they should automatically put systems in place to anticipate future growth, they can in fact be laying the groundwork for failure. By focusing on the basics such as obtaining customers and providing great service, your small business will instead be poised for sustained growth and success in the years to come.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.