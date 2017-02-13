Social Media: By the Numbers

Tips to make your social media marketing more effective

By Rieva Lesonsky

Hopefully, social media is a vital part of your marketing strategy. Still, I’ve talked to too many entrepreneurs lately who aren’t taking advantage of social platforms. If this is you, here are some stats showing why you should be active on social media, courtesy of HubSpot. And be sure to check out the whole post on Hubspot for more information.

Facebook

Facebook Page videos generate 16% more engagement per post than images.

Facebook posts with images see 2.3X more engagement than those without images.

Videos got the most reach, at 12.17% of total audience, followed by photos (11.53%), links (9.32%) and status updates (5.09%).

Ideal length of a status update: 40 characters.

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Pinterest