Social Media: By the Numbers

Tips to make your social media marketing more effective
By Rieva Lesonsky
Hopefully, social media is a vital part of your marketing strategy. Still, I’ve talked to too many entrepreneurs lately who aren’t taking advantage of social platforms. If this is you, here are some stats showing why you should be active on social media, courtesy of HubSpot. And be sure to check out the whole post on Hubspot for more information.
- Facebook Page videos generate 16% more engagement per post than images.
- Facebook posts with images see 2.3X more engagement than those without images.
- Videos got the most reach, at 12.17% of total audience, followed by photos (11.53%), links (9.32%) and status updates (5.09%).
- Ideal length of a status update: 40 characters.
- Tweets with images receive 18% more clickthroughs, 89% more likes and 150% more retweets.
- 60% of consumers expect businesses to respond to their queries within the hour—average time is 1 hour 24 minutes.
- Ideal tweet length: 100 characters.
- Clickthrough rate is highest on Wednesdays.
- Tweets without a # or @ mention generate 23% more clicks. But tweets with hashtags get 2X more engagement—clicks, retweets, favorites, and replies.
- Using images in posts increases the comment rate by 98%.
- Updates containing links enjoy up to 45% higher follower engagement than updates without links.
- 16–25 words is the ideal message length for B2B, 21–25 for B2C.
- 20 posts per month can help you reach 60% of your unique audience.
- Photos showing faces get 38% more Likes than photos not showing faces.
- Photos see more engagement than videos.
- 50% of captions and comments contain at least one emoji.
- The most common posting frequency for brands is 11–20 times per month.
- The audience is more engaged on Mondays and Thursdays at 2 am, 8–9 am, and 5 pm.
- Product Pins with prices get 36% more likes than those without.
- 67% of Pinners consult Pins on their mobile devices while shopping in stores.
- A call-to-action Pin description can increase engagement by 80%.
- Active Pinners have a 9% higher average income than non-users.
- Users who Pin 15 to 30 times a day get the best results.
- Saturday is the best day to post.