Steps to a Successful Workplace Investigation

Date posted: June 23, 2017

By Bob Arden

At times, complaints or internal problems will arise in the workplace. Many HR, compliance and business professionals don’t receive targeted training on how to conduct a workplace investigation from start to finish.  Building a solid workplace investigation can prove valuable, as the information you may uncover can help build a case to protect your business’s reputation. Arkus Investigators created a slideshow offering tips for conducting a successful workplace investigation should a workplace problem ever arise. You can view the slideshow below.

 

 

Bob Arden has been a licensed private detective in Illinois for over 30 years with Arkus, Inc. He has provided investigative services to Fortune 500 companies, attorneys, insurance companies as well as private individuals. His experience and knowledge has led to successful results for the client.

