Strategies for Increasing Visual Impressions of Your Products

By Charlie Brown

Among the most effective marketing strategies is developing a strong PPI marketing campaign that maximizes the number of impressions your products get. Social media marketing is an exceptional channel of marketing your products online. The following are some strategies or channels you can employ to increase your visual impressions.

Call to Action

A call to action can be a line of text or an image that prompts your customers, leads, and visitors to take action. Research has demonstrated that including action words such as “share,” “link,” or “comment” on your social media posts helps you receive more comments, views, and links.

Images

A quick and proven way of increasing your impressions is including an image in your post. Research suggests that 90% of the information that your brain transmits is visual, and visuals are processed sixty thousand times faster than text.

Tag People

Tag brands and individuals in your content in order to provide them with the opportunity to share it. After all, they have to see it first. When you tag a business or a person on Facebook, your content makes contact with not only them, but also their network.

Change Location Targeting

When developing your marketing campaign, you can select the locations you want to target. If you have a land-based business such as a restaurant, you’ll probably limit your location to your city. On the other hand, if you intend to get numerous impressions, your best bet is expanding your location targeting.

Participate in a Twitter Chat

Companies or individuals host Twitter chats, ongoing virtual conversations based on a certain topic, on a semi-regular basis. Joining these conversations ensures your message is seen by a small but targeted group of people who share a common interest.

Use LinkedIn Pulse

Last year, LinkedIn opened up its free publishing platform Pulse to the public. It lets LinkedIn’s general users publish content that would reach a vast audience.

Enhance Quality Score

Google AdWords makes use of a quality score, whereby your advertisements are rated on a scale of one to ten. Typically, ads that have the best quality score and appropriate budgets make their way to the top of Google search results.

The ad text and relevant keywords within your ad group and ad usually determine the quality score. Your advertisement’s landing page relevance also affects the quality score. Moreover, you can improve your ad’s quality score with ad and call extensions.

Research Relevant Keywords

Keywords are the heart and soul of PPI marketing. You can either use general keywords to target a wide audience or you can have advertisements containing very specific keywords aimed at reaching a small group of people. You can use the Google Keyword Planner to determine how much traffic each word generates.

You can use “exact”, “phrase”, or “broad” keywords when building your PPC marketing campaign. Based on the keyword settings you choose, you can control the number of people who see your ads.

