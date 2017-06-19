Sponsored by Staples

By Rieva Lesonsky

Sunshine, ice cream, backyard barbecues, the beach — there’s so much to love about summer. For small business owners, too, summer brings a lot to love: specifically, new opportunities to market to prospective customers everywhere they’re enjoying summer fun. Here are 10 summer marketing ideas to grow your small business, all of which can be accomplished with the help of Staples.

Grab your customer mailing list or buy a list targeting your ideal customers and reach out with direct-mail flyers or postcards advertising a special sale. In these days of email and social media, print materials stand out as something different. Liven up your retail store with floor decals that point the way to hot products, new arrivals or today’s deals. Freshen up your store windows for summer with a creative, summer-fun-themed display. Be sure to attract attention by using custom-printed banners as part of the display window. Meet new people. Try one new networking group each month of summer. Bring plenty of business cards to share with your new contacts. Deck the walls. Give your store, restaurant or salon a mini-makeover by putting customized, seasonal posters throughout your location. They can advertise sales or specials, or just promote your brand and social platforms. Take a trip. Is there a convention, conference or trade show in your industry that could help grow your business? Make a mini-vacation of it by adding a couple days at the beginning or end of the event for sightseeing. Of course, don’t forget to bring business cards and brochures to hand out to people you meet at the event. Revamp your marketing materials. Is summer a bit slow for your business? Use the time wisely to give your marketing materials a once-over. Work with a local website designer and/or graphic designer to give your business website a fresh look, and with Staples to design brochures, signage and other marketing collateral. Sponsor a summer event. ‘Tis the season for fun runs, county fairs and outdoor festivals. Buy a booth at events your target market attends and hand out samples, discount coupons or promotional products. For example, why not give out water bottles with your business name, logo and URL on the label at a local 5K? Be a walking advertisement. Never stop promoting your business—even when you’re on the phone or enjoying your morning coffee on the train. Get a custom phone case with your business logo, or an imprinted travel mug, to let everyone know about your business. (They make great promo gifts, too.) Host an event at your business. Whether it’s an author’s book signing, a local artist displaying works on your business’s walls or a cooking lesson at your restaurant, events are a great way to attract new customers. Promote your upcoming event in the local media and with signage around town. Depending on the event, you could even send print invitations to your VIPs.

