Today’s New Consumers: What Do They Want? Time to Digitize Your Data & More

Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
Best Practices
- Today’s new consumers: What do they want?
- Time to digitize your data
- Are you prepared for the busy construction season?
- Should you stay at a hotel or Airbnb on your next business trip?
- 12 ways to grow your small business
- Appointment reminders: what works & what doesn’t
HR
- 5 tips to attract millennial employees
Marketing
- 7 PPC advertising mistakes most businesses make
- Which email offers get the best results?
- 7 ways to use digital coupons to grow retail sales
- 13 small businesses every small town needs
Money
- What your cash flow statement says about your small business
- 4 things to know about business debt
Tech
- Do you have a business data backup plan?